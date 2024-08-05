Trident Resources Signs Option Agreement to Option Adjoining Property on Major Gold Trend in Saskatchewan Canada

Vancouver, BC, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the “Agreement”) with an individual land owner (“Optionor”) pursuant to which the Company has optioned a property (the “Project”) that borders one of Trident’s core high-grade gold assets. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Project which is made up of 6,902 hectares of claims with prospective gold exploration potential directly adjacent to Trident’s Greywacke Gold Project in the La Ronge Gold Belt.

Acquisition Highlights:

Highly prospective land package adjacent to Trident to the North-East and South-West of one of our core gold projects;

Multiple high-priority targets on the newly acquired property that are on trend with Trident’s deposits;

Attractive acquisition price comprised of cash and shares of Trident with exploration expenditures; and

Required exploration expenditures can be covered with a strong treasury – Trident has over CAD $11M million in working capital and is fully funded for its upcoming summer drill program at the flagship Contact Lake Gold Project

Historical Hailstone Property Highlights:

Anomalous areas are associated with known gold occurrences, with grab samples assaying up to 15.9 g/t gold (“Au”) (Bornite Zone target) as reported previously by Pelangio (see press release October 7th, 2019); and

The 2021 drill program was focused on the Asbell Bay target area. These holes targeted known gold occurrences such as the Bornite Zone which returned surface grabs up to 15.9 g/t Au and 2.68% Cu as well as several coincident geophysical and gold till anomalies along the 1.8 km long Asbell Bay trend as reported previously by Pelangio (see press release May 7th, 2021).

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Trident’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to work towards consolidating a key asset in this prolific mining district at a very attractive price for our shareholders. This acquisition will add prospective ground with an extensive exploration database providing an opportunity for Trident to make new discoveries and delineate new resources at the Project.”

“To execute on this, Trident is well-funded with over $11M in its treasury now consisting of cash and cash-equivalent assets. Over the next few months, the Company will focus on its exploration work which includes drilling at Contact Lake to confirm the high-grade potential resources left behind by the former owner and testing the extension of the trend both along strike and at depth.”

Agreement Terms:

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Project by (i) issuing a total of 50,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Shares”); (ii) making aggregate cash payments of CAD $40,000; and (iii) incurring CAD $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project over a four-year period, as follows:

Date Cash Payments Exploration Expenditures Number of Shares Issued % of Interest Earned in the Property(1) On Closing $10,000 N/A 25,000 35% On the second anniversary of Closing $10,000 $200,000 25,000 Additional 16% (total of 51%) On the third anniversary of Closing $10,000 N/A N/A Additional 24% (total of 75%) On the fourth anniversary of Closing $10,000 N/A N/A Additional 25% (total of 100%) TOTAL $40,000 $200,000 50,000

(1)The Company may accelerate any of the above noted earn-in phases and, in such case, the Company shall issue an additional 25,000 Shares to the Optionor.

The Optionor shall retain a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Project, of which the Optionee may purchase one-half, being 0.25%, at any time for $250,000.

The Shares issuable shall be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day from issuance. The transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. There are no finder’s fees payable pursuant to the transaction.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.



