Triple One Metals Elects 4 Directors at 2025 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 19, 2025 – Triple One Metals Inc. (“Triple One” or the “Company“) (CSE:TONE) is please to announce nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular which was mailed to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2025 were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. Total Securities represented at the meeting was 12,878,406 or 10.90%.

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended November 30, 2024.

The Information Circular is available at the company’s web site: https://triple1metals.com/agm/

At a subsequent director’s meeting, the Company confirmed appointments to management and the audit committee. Appointed to management were A. Paul Gill, CEO, Paul K. Smith CFO. Audit committee members are Kiley Sampson (Chair) Patrick Elliott and Paul K. Smith.

The Company has named Manning Elliott, LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Registered Office of the company has changed to 2040 Cullin Rd, Shawnigan Lake, B.C. V0R 2W1

About Triple One Metals Inc.

Triple One Metals Inc. owns 100% of the Caledonia Brook 1 and Caledonia Brook 2 Projects in Central Newfoundland. The Caledonia Brook properties hosts mesothermal lode gold mineralization on the Valentine Lake Structural Trend, which also hosts Equinox Gold’s Valentine Lake gold deposit to the southwest. Newfoundland ranks as one of the world’s top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound, gold, and critical metal-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at https://triple1metals.com/ and under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/

