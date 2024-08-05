Trisura Group Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of director by shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % David Clare 34,235,415 97.59% 843,841 2.41% Paul Gallagher 34,123,007 97.27% 956,249 2.73% Sacha Haque 34,243,472 97.62% 835,784 2.38% Barton Hedges 34,265,242 97.68% 814,014 2.32% Anik Lanthier 34,163,571 97.39% 915,685 2.61% Janice Madon 34,262,812 97.67% 816,444 2.33% George E. Myhal 32,940,147 93.90% 2,139,109 6.10% Lilia Sham 34,261,547 97.67% 817,709 2.33% Robert Taylor 34,119,101 97.26% 960,155 2.74%

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: [email protected]



