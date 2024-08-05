Troilus and Aurubis Sign Memorandum of Agreement for Long-Term Copper-Gold Concentrate Offtake at Berlin Critical Minerals Mission

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (“MoA”) with Aurubis AG (“Aurubis”), a leading global copper smelter and recycler headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, for the long-term offtake of copper-gold concentrate from the Company’s Troilus Project in north-central Québec, Canada. This MoA builds on the indicative offtake terms announced on June 18, 2025, advancing Troilus’ partnership with Aurubis to a more formal stage. The agreement establishes the framework for long-term concentrate supply and strengthens alignment between the two companies as Troilus advances toward project financing and development.

The MoA was executed today during the Government of Canada’s Critical Minerals Mission to Germany, attended by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions, together with German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Dr. Katherina Reiche, and a select group of Canadian and German mineral resource and energy companies (see August 25, 2025, press release).

The MoA establishes commercial terms for a significant portion of Troilus’ concentrate to be delivered to Aurubis and is advancing in parallel with the Company’s broader debt financing package of up to US$700 million, announced on March 13, 2025.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “Signing this agreement with Aurubis during Canada’s Critical Minerals Mission to Germany is highly significant for Troilus. It underscores the international importance of our project, strengthens Canada–Europe cooperation on critical minerals, and provides a clear step toward completing the financing required to advance construction. We are proud to be developing a project that will deliver benefits in Québec while supporting secure supply chains for our European partners.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, commented, “The partnership between Troilus and Aurubis marks a step forward in advancing the types of diversified trade, secure supply chains, and G7 partnership that will make Canada an energy and critical minerals superpower, not only reinforcing Canada’s position as a reliable supplier of responsibly sourced copper and gold, but deepening our strategic partnership with Germany and the European Union. I commend Troilus and Aurubis for, and am proud to see Canadian expertise, innovations and resources playing a central role in shaping the future of critical minerals.”



Figure 1. From left, Tim Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, Toralf Haag, CEO of Aurubis, and Dr. Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany

This milestone underscores the importance of Canadian critical mineral projects in strengthening global supply chains, highlights Troilus’ role as a future North American supplier to European markets, and reflects recognition of Troilus as a project of strategic importance to Canada, Québec, and international partners.

Ocean Partners USA Inc. (“Ocean Partners”) is acting as Troilus’ independent third-party advisor in support of the Company’s concentrate offtake strategy, providing market insight and guidance across technical, commercial, and financial disciplines. Their expertise has been instrumental in structuring the long-term sales arrangements that underpin the Project’s advancement toward construction.

Auramet International Inc. continues to assist with the structuring of the debt package and engagement with potential lenders and strategic partners, as Troilus advances all aspects of the Project toward a construction decision.

