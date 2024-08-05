Troilus Surpasses 85% Completion of Basic Engineering With BBA; Project on Schedule and Advancing Towards Construction Readiness

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued progress on the basic and detailed engineering of its copper-gold Troilus Project (the “Project”) led by engineering partner BBA Inc. (“BBA”) based in Montreal, Quebec.

Basic engineering of the Project has now surpassed 85% completion, marking significant progress since the last engineering update provided on June 10, 2025 . Following the completion of trade-off studies and process flowsheet definition earlier this year, the focus shifted to cost estimation, procurement, and execution planning. Major deliverables – including capital cost estimates, vendor evaluations, and project execution plans – are now well advanced, supporting a targeted construction decision in 2026.

Highlights of Engineering Progress to Date:

Procurement and Technical Evaluations

All Requests for Quotations (“RFQs”) have been issued to the market, supporting the transition towards execution planning as the Project advances to cost definition and construction readiness.

Technical and commercial assessments of major equipment and construction packages are nearing completion, with firm bids now received for key items, supporting vendor selection and refinement of capital cost estimates.

Comprehensive project execution plans have been developed, outlining the framework for project delivery, including contracting strategy and construction sequencing.

Construction Readiness and Commissioning Preparation

Layouts of construction facilities have been developed to optimize logistics and cost planning.

Review of 3D models for the Project’s process plant, dry comminution circuit, and site infrastructure is over 30% complete.

Commissioning systems have been identified and sequenced to ensure a structured transition from construction to operations.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented “We continue to make disciplined and measurable progress thanks to the expertise of our in-house team and BBA Consultants. Surpassing 85% completion of basic engineering marks an important step towards construction readiness and reflects the steady de-risking of the Troilus Project. With all RFQs issued and execution plans in place, we continue to advance and refine definitions around scope, costs and delivery strategy. We remain on track to complete basic engineering before year-end, positioning Troilus to advance seamlessly into detailed execution and towards a 2026 construction decision. BBA’s deep knowledge of the Troilus site and our collaborative approach continue to be key drivers of this progress.”



Figure 1. Troilus Project – 3D Model of Processing Circuit



About BBA Consultants

BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for over 45 years. Strategic advisory, environmental, engineering and field experts team up to quickly and accurately pinpoint the needs of industrial and institutional clients. Known for its innovative, sustainable and reliable solutions, the firm’s expertise is recognized in the energy and natural resources industry. BBA has over 20 offices across Canada and abroad (Chile and the United States), offering clients local support and increased field presence.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

