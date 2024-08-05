TRREB REALTOR® Members Supporting Shelter-Based Charities, Food Banks, and School Breakfast Program with $805,000 Donation

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To combat housing and food insecurities, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is donating $805,000 through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF) on behalf of our REALTOR® Members.

Since 2008, TRREB has participated in the ORCF’s Every REALTOR® Campaign where TRREB donates $1 per Member per month. Each dollar supports shelter-based charities, food banks, and a school breakfast program.

TRREB, in partnership with ORCF, supports essential programs and services provided by the many Greater Toronto Area (GTA) charitable organizations that positively impact the most vulnerable people within our communities.

“TRREB Members are deeply committed to the communities they serve. Whether through charitable donations, volunteering, or supporting local initiatives, our Members continue to demonstrate a commitment to making a meaningful difference,” said TRREB President, Elechia Barry-Sproule.

Each donation goes beyond a bed for the night and contributes to vital shelter operations, including medical care, daily meals, resources and services to help those in need get back on their feet.

Supporting Communities:

Regional shelter-based charities

GTA food banks

Habitat for Humanity GTA

ORCF support

The School Breakfast Program in partnership with the Toronto Foundation for Student Success (TFSS)

“At TRREB, we believe in the power of community and the importance of stepping up in times of need. This donation reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting charitable organizations that make a real impact in the lives of Ontarians,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Since 2008, TRREB Members have donated over $10 Million through the ORCF.

Learn more about the impact our Members make through donations and the charities they support by visiting TRREB.ca.

