TRREB Supports Post-Secondary Students With Eight Scholarship Awards

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eight students joined the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) and its Member REALTORS® growing list of Past President’s scholarship winners. The winners are all high school students pursuing post-secondary education. Each student was required to write a compelling essay focused on one of two key issues – transportation gridlock or changing weather conditions for a chance at a $5,000 first-place award, a $2,500 second-place award, third-place award for $2,000 and fourth-place for a $1,500 award.

“Since the inception of the Past President’s Scholarship program in 2007, TRREB has awarded over $286,500 to 81 deserving students in support of their educational and career goals,” says TRREB President Elechia Barry-Sproule. “This reflects TRREB’s ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and real estate professionals.”

The 2025 Past President’s Scholarship winners are:

Akishai Sabaratnasarma, First-Place Award

Akishai is an aspiring engineer who is pursuing Software Engineering at the University of Waterloo. Through his educational endeavours he plans on using his skills and abilities to develop projects that will make an impact on the real estate industry, including software that streamlines the buying and selling process, and AI-powered traffic management systems to solve congestion issues.

James Thomas, First-Place Award

James is attending the University of Waterloo for a Bachelor of Environmental Studies in Planning degree. He is interested in learning how cities are planned and connected, the impact transportation systems have on daily life, and the traits necessary to construct efficient and sustainable urban spaces. He is also interested in urban mobility, land use, and how good planning can improve communities.

Matthew Luke, Second-Place Award

Matthew plans to study engineering and business (Ivey Advanced Entry Opportunity) at Western University. He hopes his education will help him develop technical expertise in design and infrastructure to create sustainable property developments that benefit society.

Zaima Dewan, Second-Place Award

Zaima will major in Engineering Science at the University of Toronto. She is interested in analyzing the overlap between engineering and housing as both deal with design solutions for the betterment of people’s lives.

Aliya Arnette, Third-Place Award

Aliya has accepted an offer from the University of Toronto to attend the Management and International Business with Co-operative Education. She is interested in pursuing opportunities in development and property management, and investments to help individuals and businesses find the perfect spaces to thrive.

Kaydan Gupta, Third-Place Award

Kaydan will attend Queen’s University’s commerce program. He plans to apply his degree to shape the future of real estate. He is interested in developing economically sound and socially responsible projects to create innovative workspaces that inspire growth and accessible housing in support of community development.

Sanford Purdon, Fourth-Place Award

Sanford is pursuing a Kinesiology degree at the University of Guelph-Humber. Passionate about health and movement, he plans on using his degree as a stepping stone toward future opportunities in real estate, including supporting individuals in making life-style driven housing choices.

Michal Ilyayev, Fourth-Place Award

Michal plans on putting her passion for computer science to drive meaningful change in the real estate industry by introducing innovative technology solutions to simplify and modernize the way students rent properties. By addressing this unique need, Michal believes she can contribute to making the rental market generally more efficient and accessible with many more potential innovations to come.

