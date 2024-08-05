True Exposure Investments, Inc. launches ETF Units on the TSX

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — True Exposure Investments, Inc. (“True Exposure”) today announced the launch of Series E units (the “ETF Units”) of the TRU.X Exogenous Risk Pool (the “Pool”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the ticker symbol “TERP”. The Pool has completed its initial offering of ETF Units and the ETF Units will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens today.

The ETF Units’ investment objective is to invest in long and short positions of sector, factor, and market-based exchange-traded funds (“Market ETFs”), as well as Market ETFs that hold gold bullion, U.S. treasury securities, and VIX futures, in order to first preserve, and then grow, investor capital through societal-level shocks to the market. The ETF Units may use leverage through cash borrowing and short-selling of up to 50% of their net asset value and by investing in derivatives.

True Exposure currently expects to declare monthly cash distributions on the ETF Units, consisting of net income and/or return of capital, with net realized capital gains, if any, in December.

James Fraser, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “True Exposure’s mission is to identify and address hidden market risks that we call exogenous, while also managing conventional risks like prolonged declines. Our aim is to deliver equity-like returns over multiple market cycles, though returns are not guaranteed. The Pool is designed to offer lower correlation exposure, making it a timely option for risk-conscious investors.”

About True Exposure Investments, Inc.

True Exposure Investments, Inc. is a Canadian investment manager headquartered at 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E3. True Exposure manages the TRU.X Exogenous Risk Pool, an alternative mutual fund focused on defensive equity and shock-responsive exposures implemented primarily through liquid ETFs, complemented by commodities and government bonds.

For further information, please visit https://truxinvestments.com/ or contact:

James Fraser

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 844 844 8789

E: [email protected].

Important information and disclosures

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange‑traded mutual funds. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Pool is an alternative mutual fund and is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies (including short selling and derivatives) that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds; such strategies may increase volatility and the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed, may be changed at True Exposure’s discretion, and may include return of capital. Tax treatment of distributions depends on investor circumstances.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression “expect” and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect True Exposure’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and True Exposure does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.



CBJ Newsmakers