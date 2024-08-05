Trump bullies Canada with outrageous 35% tariff threat

TORONTO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian National Director of the United Steelworkers union (USW) is condemning in the strongest terms U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a sweeping 35% tariff on all Canadian products starting Aug. 1, calling it a reckless and vicious attack in an already out-of-control trade war.

“This is outrageous. Canadian workers will not be bullied,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director. “These tariffs are a blatant assault on Canadian workers and everything we build in this country.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted Thursday, President Trump claimed Canada was to blame for the U.S. opioid crisis, threatened additional tariffs if Canada retaliates and demanded Canadian companies shift production to the U.S.

“This is clearly about power and control. It has nothing to do with public safety or fair trade,” said Warren. “Canada cannot cave to blackmail. Our government must stand up for Canadian workers, enforce trade rules and protect our industries before it’s too late.”

The union emphasized that with copper tariffs of 50% also likely taking effect Aug. 1, along with the steel, aluminum and automotive tariffs already in place, thousands of Canadian jobs are at stake across mining, manufacturing and processing sectors.

The USW is urging Ottawa to take urgent measures to keep workers employed and industries running. It also demands immediate action to support workers facing layoffs, including reforming Employment Insurance for better access and longer support and implementing a wage subsidy program with job guarantees similar to pandemic supports, to protect workers affected by tariffs.

“Enough is enough. Workers need action, not empty words,” said Warren. “Canada must make it clear that we will not be bullied into surrendering our industries and jobs.”

