Tsay Keh Dene Nation partners with Tersa Earth to drive sustainable mining solutions

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tsay Keh Dene Nation (TKDN) and Tersa Earth Innovations Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic investment and partnership focused on the future of Tersa Earth’s cleantech mining platform.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing environmentally responsible solutions to create wealth from waste in British Columbia and beyond.

“This partnership is about supporting the development of a groundbreaking technology that protects the environment while ensuring economic opportunities for our people,” said Chief Johnny Pierre of the Tsay Keh Dene Nation. TKDN’s territory is located in B.C.’s Northern Interior.

“By investing in Tersa Earth’s platform, we are fulfilling our role as stewards of the lands and resources and affirming our core values of sustainability and responsible resource development. Our Nation has long been at the forefront of environmental leadership, and this investment underscores our commitment to ensuring that mining activities incorporate the latest technology to mitigate their impacts.”

Tersa Earth was named one of Canada’s Top 50 Most Investible Cleantech Ventures in 2024, and is now at the forefront of helping industry navigate the world’s growing demand for critical metals needed for energy transition, while enabling smarter, cleaner, and more responsible water remediation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tsay Keh Dene Nation as partners in our mission to transform mining,” said Barinder Rasode, CEO and co-founder of Tersa Earth.

“Their investment and leadership signal a new era where Indigenous communities and technology innovators collaborate to drive positive environmental outcomes. With TKDN’s support, we are positioned to expand our impact, delivering cleaner, more sustainable solutions to the mining sector.”

In the search for innovative and effective solutions, this collaboration sets a precedent for integrating Indigenous leadership with cutting-edge technology to create meaningful environmental and economic benefits.

The partnership between TKDN and Tersa Earth also highlights the increasing role of Indigenous governments in shaping the future of responsible resource development.

With the growing demands of electrification and AI data centres, the need for critical materials like nickel, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements is surging. At the same time, the mining industry faces mounting challenges in delivering these resources efficiently and sustainably.

The investment from TKDN is a critical step in supporting the integration of microbial technology into mining remediation efforts, ensuring that Indigenous leadership plays a key role in shaping the future of sustainable resource development. This partnership aligns with the Nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship and economic self-determination, while reinforcing Tersa Earth’s mission to revolutionize mining reclamation through cutting-edge science and Indigenous knowledge.

Tersa Earth’s novel microbial technology accelerates the natural breakdown of contaminants and restores impacted mining sites more efficiently and sustainably than conventional methods, while extracting metals. By leveraging the power of nature, Tersa Earth’s platform provides a cost-effective and scalable solution for mining remediation, benefiting both industry stakeholders and the environment.

Media Contact:

Barinder Rasode, CEO

Tersa Earth Innovations Inc.

Mobile +1 604 805-3272

[email protected]

About Tsay Keh Dene Nation

The Tsay Keh Dene Nation, with its vast territory in north-central British Columbia, is well-known for its strong commitment to collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with companies in all sectors of the mining industry and its ability to apply science-based solutions to environmental challenges in the mining industry with traditional knowledge and culturally motivated sustainable development.

About Tersa Earth

Tersa Earth is a leading innovator in microbial technology for mining remediation. Its proprietary platform harnesses the power of nature to accelerate the breakdown of contaminants, reducing environmental impact and improving the sustainability of mining operations. Through collaboration with industry and Indigenous communities, Tersa Earth is committed to transforming the future of mining remediation.

Group photo

Burnaby, British Columbia, February 27, 2025: Pictured at the Tersa Earth Research & Development Centre are Raymond Lamont (TKDN), Kristen Van Gelder, Protiva Roy, Luke Gleeson (TKDN), Elesha Hoffarth, Perry Cook (TKDN), Chief Johnny Pierre (TKDN), Navya Mopati, Nikhil Pradhan, Tersa CEO & co-founder Barinder Rasode, Hansel Anggunmulia, and Tersa co-founder Stewart Muir.



