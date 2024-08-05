TSSA Honours Public Safety Leaders at 2025 Safety Awards

Toronto, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) celebrated outstanding public safety leadership at its 2025 Safety Awards, honouring the achievements of Jamie Kovacs and the Canadian Elevator Industry Educational Program (CEIEP) during its Annual Public Meeting on September 25.

The annual TSSA Safety Awards, a nomination-based program, recognizes individuals and organizations in TSSA-regulated sectors that have made significant contributions to public safety in Ontario. By shining a light on these efforts, TSSA celebrates and aims to inspire exceptional commitment to safety standards and practices across the province.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and it’s essential to recognize the dedication of those who go above and beyond to enhance safety in our regulated sectors,” said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO of TSSA. “I warmly congratulate this year’s winners, Jamie Kovacs and Canadian Elevator Industry Educational Program, for their leadership and for serving as powerful examples of how innovation and diligence can drive meaningful progress in safety practices.”

Each year, nominations are accepted in two award categories: the Impact Award, for significant contributions, initiatives, or projects that demonstrate safety excellence or exceed regulatory compliance; and the Legacy Award, for sustained safety conscientiousness shown by individuals or organizations.

TSSA Impact Safety Award Recipient: Jamie Kovacs

Harnessing passion to drive fire safety

Jamie Kovacs, Executive Director of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, received the Impact Award for his dedication to advancing fire safety and prevention. Partnering with fire departments across Ontario, Jamie leads a team that helps make fire safety and prevention a community priority.

As a volunteer firefighter with Central Elgin Fire Rescue since 2018, Jamie responds to more than 100 fire and carbon monoxide calls each year — living out his commitment to protecting others well beyond his professional role. He also works diligently with the Central Elgin communities to promote fire safety messages and educate the public on the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Jamie’s unwavering dedication to fire safety advocacy is commendable,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety Program with TSSA. “His hands-on service and passion for protecting communities through public education on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make him a true champion of prevention.”

Watch a video of Jamie or read his story here.

TSSA Legacy Safety Award Recipient: Canadian Elevator Industry Educational Program (CEIEP)

Beyond Compliance: Recognizing a legacy of elevating safety standards

The Canadian Elevator Industry Educational Program was honoured with the Legacy Award for its safety leadership and delivery of safety education and apprenticeship programs for elevator constructor apprentices and mechanics since its establishment in 1967.

As the sole training provider offering a foundational apprenticeship program and continuing education for certified elevator mechanics, CEIEP plays an instrumental role in developing in-school curriculum standards for apprenticeship training and creating the initial TSSA-approved curriculum and workbooks focusing on safety and maintenance.

Its comprehensive approach to safety education, which focuses on both technical competencies and human well-being, positively impacts worker safety within the elevating devices industry.

“CEIEP is a cornerstone of safety education in Ontario’s elevating devices sector,” said AJ Kadirgamar, Director of Elevating and Amusement Devices with TSSA. “We are proud to honour CEIEP for its enduring leadership and commitment to advancing safety codes and protecting workers and the public through education.”

CEIEP continues to influence industry regulations by participating in industry advisory boards, shaping training standards and certification policies by contributing to the development of safety codes for elevators and escalators.

Watch a video of CEIEP or read its story here.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.



