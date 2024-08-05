Skip to content
TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts)		 Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Net earnings 16,929 42,719 39,492 45,177
Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.70 1.75 1.62 1.85

Operating Data

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     15,397 15,414
Championship rounds – Canada 626,000 567,000 1,031,000 966,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     37.0 35.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     3.5 3.5
Championship rounds – U.S. 34,000 30,000 164,000 166,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     6.5 6.5

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

    For the three months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Operating revenue   $ 76,699   $ 66,383    
Direct operating expenses(1)     51,980     46,099    
         
Net operating income(1)     24,719     20,284    
         
Amortization of membership fees     1,516     1,409    
         
Depreciation and amortization     (3,563 )   (3,565 )  
         
Interest, net and investment income     2,371     2,737    
         
Other items     (1,816 )   32,641    
         
Income taxes     (6,298 )   (10,787 )  
         
Net earnings   $ 16,929   $ 42,719    
         
    For the nine months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Operating revenue   $ 179,023   $ 193,912    
Direct operating expenses(1)     131,937     160,037    
         
Net operating income(1)     47,086     33,875    
         
Amortization of membership fees     3,779     3,494    
         
Depreciation and amortization     (10,507 )   (10,761 )  
         
Interest, net and investment income     7,360     8,335    
         
Other items     4,795     24,138    
         
Income taxes     (13,021 )   (13,904 )  
         
Net earnings   $ 39,492   $ 45,177    
         

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

    For the three months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Net operating income (loss) by segment        
Canadian golf club operations   $ 26,031   $ 21,304    
US golf club operations        
(2025 – loss US$142,000: 2024 – US$17,000)   (199 )   26    
Corporate and other   (1,113 )   (1,046 )  
         
Net operating income(1)   $ 24,719   $ 20,284    
         
    For the nine months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Net operating income (loss) by segment        
Canadian golf club operations   $ 42,944   $ 35,219    
US golf club operations        
(2025 – US$3,015,000: 2024 – US $2,647,000)   4,295     3,578    
Corporate and other   (153 )   (4,922 )  
         
Net operating income(1)   $ 47,086   $ 33,875    
         

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Annual dues   $ 18,666 $ 17,966  
Golf     23,537   18,822  
Corporate events     5,714   4,533  
Food and beverage     19,831   15,373  
Merchandise     6,011   5,478  
Real estate       1,692  
Rooms and other     2,940   2,519  
         
Operating revenue   $ 76,699 $ 66,383  
         
    For the nine months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Annual dues   $ 55,309 $ 53,719  
Golf     45,289   38,231  
Corporate events     9,138   7,321  
Food and beverage     33,919   26,438  
Merchandise     12,301   11,814  
Real estate     18,721   52,582  
Rooms and other     4,346   3,807  
         
Operating revenue   $ 179,023 $ 193,912  
         

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Operating cost of sales   $ 10,314 $ 9,050  
         
Real estate cost of sales     280   1,951  
         
Labour and employee benefits     27,580   23,890  
         
Utilities     2,809   2,120  
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,568   1,165  
         
Property taxes     590   230  
         
Insurance     1,013   1,121  
         
Repairs and maintenance     1,528   1,609  
         
Turf operating expenses     1,886   1,244  
         
Fuel and oil     501   584  
         
Other operating expenses     3,911   3,135  
         
Direct Operating Expenses(1)   $ 51,980 $ 46,099  
         
    For the nine months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
         
Operating cost of sales   $ 19,022 $ 17,181  
         
Real estate cost of sales     16,608   55,161  
         
Labour and employee benefits     60,639   54,259  
         
Utilities     6,448   5,704  
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses   4,310   4,008  
         
Property taxes     2,962   2,778  
         
Insurance     2,901   3,389  
         
Repairs and maintenance     4,148   4,398  
         
Turf operating expenses     4,451   3,772  
         
Fuel and oil     1,037   1,168  
         
Other operating expenses     9,411   8,219  
         
Direct Operating Expenses(1)   $ 131,937 $ 160,037  
         

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue increased 15.5% to $76,699,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $66,383,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related revenue streams.

Direct operating expenses increased 12.8% to $51,980,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $46,099,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related operating expenses.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $26,031,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $21,304,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 13.4% to income of $2,371,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $2,737,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

  For the three months ended  
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
       
Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (75 ) $ 205    
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities   (1,707 )   24,839    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   190     7,822    
Business combination transaction costs   (12 )      
Equity loss from investments in joint ventures   (7 )    
Unrealized loss on real estate fund investments       (48 )  
Other   (205 )   (177 )  
       
Other items $ (1,816 ) $ 32,641    
       

At September 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $1,707,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2024 – gain of $24,839,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $16,929,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 decreased from $42,719,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.70 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.75 cents in 2024.

NonIFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at December 1, 2025.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
[email protected]

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


