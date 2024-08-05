UFV named Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, earning global recognition for local leadership in social innovation

Mission, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) has been designated an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, joining a global network of institutions that are reimagining the role of post-secondary education in driving social innovation, equity, and systems-level change.

The announcement will be made later today during UFV’s Celebration of Community in Mission, where the university will also celebrate the launch its 2025 St’elt’elawtexw: Community Report. Together, these moments reflect a shared narrative: UFV’s commitment to building stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities is both locally grounded and globally recognized.

“The Ashoka designation affirms what our communities already know: UFV is a place where students, faculty, and partners work together to make a real difference,” said Dr. James Mandigo, UFV President and Vice-Chancellor. “It’s an honour to join a global network of changemaker campuses, and it reinforces the direction we are already moving in: one rooted in supporting the social, economic, and cultural development of our communities through accessible education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”

The Changemaker Campus designation is awarded by Ashoka, a global leader in the field of social innovation and home to the world’s largest network of social entrepreneurs. UFV is one of only a few Canadian institutions to receive the honour. The multi-phase selection process involved extensive evaluation of UFV’s community-engaged teaching, leadership, research, and interdisciplinary innovation — including initiatives like the Community Health and Social Innovation Hub (CHASI) and UFV’s ongoing commitment to Indigenization and student readiness.

“This is not about achieving a title — it’s about deepening our accountability,” said Dr. Martha Dow, Director of CHASI and UFV’s Senior Advisor for Changemaking. “Being recognized by Ashoka isn’t the end of the journey. It’s a signal to continue building systems that work better for more people, starting right here in the Fraser Valley.”

“UFV’s commitment to community-rooted innovation and social transformation reflects the very spirit of our Changemaker Campus network,” said Heather MacCleoud, Chief Network Officer, Ashoka U. “We’re thrilled to welcome them as partners in this growing global movement.”

“Being part of UFV has shown me that changemaking isn’t about titles or grand gestures; it’s about stepping up, making space for others, and trusting that even small actions can spark lasting change,” said Angelina Joseph, BA Criminology & Psychology student. “UFV deserves this recognition because it empowers students to turn ideas into action and reminds us that when we show up, our voices and contributions truly matter. My advice to new students is simple: Get involved and don’t hold back! You don’t have to change the world overnight, but every step you take here adds up to something meaningful for you and for others.”

The announcement marks the start of a new chapter for UFV — one where the university’s motto of Iyaqawtxw, or the “House of Transformation” becomes more visible to external partners, future students, and peer institutions. As part of the celebration, UFV shared visuals and student perspectives that reflect what changemaking looks like in action, from community-based research to justice-informed education.

About Ashoka U

Ashoka U is the higher education initiative of Ashoka, the world’s largest network of social entrepreneurs and a growing global community of stakeholders from all sectors committed to creating a world where everyone is a changemaker. Post-secondary institutions have a vital role to play in building this new world. Through the Changemaker Campus designation, Ashoka U recognizes post-secondary institutions that truly integrate social innovation into their teaching, research, partnerships, and leadership, and that understand the importance of ensuring their students, graduates, colleagues, and alumni can all become changemakers. Learn more at www.ashokau.org.

About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope, and a growing presence in Chandigarh, India.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master’s degrees, 21 bachelor’s degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

