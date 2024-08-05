Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Subsidiary Better Pets Launches First Health Canada–Approved Product, Kicking Off Rebranded Pet Wellness Line

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) (“Ultrack” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Better Pets, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the Better Pets Pet Balm, its first Health Canada–approved product. This milestone marks the beginning of a staged rollout of Better Pets’ newly rebranded product line, which currently features four market-ready formulations, three of which will be available in two different sizes. There are also a number of additional products under development that will complement the Better Pets product line.

The Better Pets Pet Balm will be the first to market, available directly to consumers via the Better Pets website, followed by distribution to major retail partners across Canada. Initial in-store presence will be built through low-cost, counter-top sales programs, enabling rapid brand awareness while introducing pet owners to the broader Better Pets line.

“Launching the Better Pets Pet Balm is about starting smart—by focusing on a Health Canada–approved formulation that resonates with the Canadian market while navigating the complex regulatory environment for pet products globally,” said Reno Calabrigo, President of Ultrack Systems Inc. “From day one, we’re building both brand trust and momentum by putting a safe, effective, and natural product into the hands of pet owners.”

A Smart Entry Strategy into a Growing Market

Better Pets’ seven SKU roster includes balms, sprays, drops, and other innovative solutions, with several additional formulations in R&D. The Company is pursuing a phased market-entry strategy:

Phase 1: Launch the Better Pets Pet Balm online, then scale into retail via distributors.

Phase 2: Strategic roll -out of each product in the currently developed product line

Phase 3: Expand the offering to include Ear Care (spray & wipes) and Eye Care solutions, both currently in development.

Phase 4: Introduce additional formulations such as dental hygiene products (chewables, sprays, or water additives) and natural protective solutions, aligning with demand trends identified on platforms like Amazon.

Rebranding for Growth

The new branding and packaging for the Better Pets line is being designed by Empire Media Worx Inc., the firm behind the revamped Better Pets website. The updated platform will include direct-to-consumer e-commerce capabilities, enabling customers to purchase directly through secure online payment options. Testimonials, videos, and educational content will highlight Better Pets’ natural health focus, further building consumer trust and awareness.

Strategic Partnerships & Distribution

Better Pets is already in advanced discussions with major Canadian distributors and retail networks, including:

Freedom Pet Supplies – serving over 1,800 retail clients, including Global Pet Foods.

Two other identified distribution sources we are currently engaging

These partnerships will complement the Company’s direct-to-consumer online strategy, positioning Better Pets for both retail penetration and digital market growth.

Pet Care Industry Context

The global pet care market surpassed $270 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2030 (Grand View Research).

Natural and wellness-focused products represent one of the fastest-growing categories, driven by millennial and Gen Z pet owners who view pets as family members.

In Canada, the pet population now exceeds 16 million dogs and cats, with consumers increasingly seeking safe, natural, and regulatory-compliant solutions for health, wellness, and hygiene.

By entering the market with a Health Canada–approved, consumer-ready product, Better Pets is strategically positioned to capture early market share and expand into additional high-demand categories.

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB):

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a diversified, publicly traded technology and asset management company committed to identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential businesses across key growth sectors. From smart logistics and fleet management to health and consumer goods, Ultrack is building a dynamic portfolio designed for long-term value creation and market disruption.

Website: www.ultrack.ca

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian-owned, premium pet wellness brand committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio, Better Pets specializes in clean-label, science-backed formulations made with natural, organic ingredients. Its flagship products are rapidly gaining traction among discerning pet owners and leading distributors across North America.

Website: www.mybetterpets.com

