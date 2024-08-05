Unboxing Freshness: Chopped Leaf Catering Makes Serving Healthy Food Easier Than Ever

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chopped Leaf is unveiling a fresh take on catering this September with new portable catering boxes that make it easier than ever to serve healthy, feel-good meals for any occasion. Designed for effortless setup, maximum freshness, and easy stacking, the new packaging ensures that whether it’s an office lunch, team meeting, birthday party, or family gathering, catering is stress-free from start to finish.

With Canadians increasingly asking for more inclusive menu options, Chopped Leaf catering also makes it simple to feed every guest. ezCater’s 2024 Feeding the Workplace report shows nearly one-third of corporate orders need vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options—making Chopped Leaf’s inclusive menu an ideal choice. As workplace catering budgets grow, with 60% of planners planning to spend more in 2025, finding a convenient, crowd-pleasing menu is more important than ever. (Source: ezCater food-for-work insights)

“More people are looking for fresh, inclusive and convenient meals, and our new catering boxes make it easier than ever to serve everyone,” says Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. “From vegan and gluten-free options to individually packaged meals, Chopped Leaf helps deliver food that everyone can enjoy—without the stress.”

Chopped Leaf’s catering menu has something for every appetite, with vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto-friendly selections spanning fresh wraps, hearty bowls, crisp salads, and even cookie platters for a sweet treat. With flexible delivery and pickup options from restaurants across Canada, it’s easier than ever to bring fresh, better-for-you meals to any event.

Chopped Leaf customers rave about the convenience and quality:

“We did a MASSIVE catering order (115 bowls)! The food was prepared with so much care… I highly recommend this location for any catering needs, large orders, or just for a yummy lunch or dinner.”

“A special shoutout to their catering service, which is absolutely fantastic. It’s perfect for meetings, gatherings, or any event where you want to impress with healthy, delicious options.”

“Chopped Leaf took care of our catering and did a marvelous job. The staff was friendly, helpful and the store was immaculate. The best… 100%.”

Chopped Leaf’s catering is ideal for:

Birthday parties

Office lunches and corporate meetings

Family gatherings and celebrations

Team lunches or school events

Any casual or formal occasion

To place an order or browse the full catering menu, visit www.choppedleaf.ca or contact your nearest Chopped Leaf location for local catering details.

About Chopped Leaf

Chopped Leaf is a leading restaurant franchise specializing in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf is committed to helping guests make food choices they can feel good about.

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has 122 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 20 locations committed to open. Eat-in, takeout or order freshly made catering for your next event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. For franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

