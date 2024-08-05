United Steelworkers union frustrated by Starbucks’ closure of unionized Alder Crossing store in Surrey

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Steelworkers union (USW) is expressing frustration and shock following Starbucks’ decision today to close its unionized Alder Crossing store in Surrey, B.C., this coming weekend.

The Alder Crossing location, situated in a busy retail corridor off King George Boulevard, has long been a thriving store. Starbucks has provided no clear explanation for why this location was selected for closure. The USW believes the decision raises serious questions about whether the closures are aimed at stifling workers voices, those who are choosing to join a union and those who recently spoke out about the company’s controversial changes to its appearance policies.

“Closing this unionized store in Canada is designed to send a chilling message to baristas who continue to speak up against the company’s policies, including the recent appearance policy,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “Our members at Alder Crossing stood up to make their workplace better and safer. They should be bargaining in good faith for a first collective agreement, but instead will be looking for a new job without any warning.”

Adding insult to injury, Starbucks gave Alder Crossing workers almost no notice informing them that their store will be shuttered on Saturday. It is part of the roughly 60 stores that will be closed across Canada.

“This is unacceptable treatment of people who have shown loyalty to the company. Notwithstanding pay-in-lieu of notice or severance pay, workers deserve more respect than that. Instead, they’ve been blindsided and been left scrambling,” said Lunny.

The USW is calling on Starbucks to demonstrate its commitment to fairness by ensuring that all Alder Crossing workers are offered opportunities to continue working at other Starbucks locations in the region.

“This store is in a high-traffic, profitable area. Starbucks’ decision simply doesn’t add up unless it’s about silencing workers who dared to challenge the coffee giant,” said Lunny. “We urge Starbucks to do the right thing and support these workers, not abandon them.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation — including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny

USW Director for Western Canada

[email protected]

604-329-5308

Brett Barden

USW Communications

[email protected]

604-445-6956



