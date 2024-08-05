United Steelworkers welcome the NDP move to protect workers’ constitutional the right to strike

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes NDP MP and Labour Critic Alexandre Boulerice’ announced intention to introduce a bill to repeal Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code – the provision that gives the federal Labour minister sweeping powers to order employees back to work, even while they are exercising their constitutional right to strike.

“The right to strike is a fundamental freedom protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director. “Every time the federal government uses back-to-work powers, it tips the scales in favour of employers and denies workers’ constitutional right to strike. We’ve seen this movie before – WestJet mechanics, CN Rail and CPKC workers, Canada Post employees and most recently, Air Canada flight attendants – and it always ends the same way: workers lose leverage, and it makes it virtually impossible to reach a fair deal. This bill would be a critical step to restore balance at the bargaining table.”

The union also warned that federal precedent is now being used to justify similar rollbacks in Quebec.

“The Premier of Quebec is eager to use the new powers granted by the bill passed last June, which allows him to interfere with the right to strike and order arbitration, similar to what we saw in Ottawa to force workers back to work,” said Nicolas Lapierre, USW Quebec Director. “This is a direct attack on the right to collective bargaining. Ottawa should set an example by repealing Section 107 rather than lowering the standard with a model that other provinces are imitating.”

The USW is calling on all federal parties to support MP Boulerice’s forthcoming bill and commit to protecting the right to strike as a cornerstone of free collective bargaining.

“This is about defending democracy in the workplace,” Warren added. “Repealing Section 107 would send a clear signal that Parliament stands with working people and respects their right to fight for fair wages and conditions. Any party that votes to keep these back-to-work powers should stop pretending they stand with workers.”

