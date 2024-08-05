UPCX Staking Airdrop Event (July 2025): Generous Rewards to Boost the Payment Ecosystem

Singapore, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The UPCX innovative open-source blockchain payment platform has announced a new staking event, offering a total reward pool of up to 10,000 UPC (approximately $38,000). The event will run fromJuly 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025, aiming to reward community supporters while promoting the continued development and long-term goals of the UPCX ecosystem.

UPCX leverages highly optimized blockchain technology, focusing on fast transactions, high security, and cross-chain interoperability to provide a seamless and convenient payment experience for users, merchants, and institutions. Its governance token,UPC, has been successfully listed on Japan’s compliant exchange BitTrade, as well as prominent platforms such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea.

How to Participate in the UPCX Staking Event

Event Period: July 1, 2025 – July 31, 2025

Official Staking Platform:https://upcx-staking.io/

Reward Claim Form: https://forms.gle/SYs8TwS8jVThEVcf7

Participation Steps

1. Visit the Official Staking PlatformGo to the UPCX official staking platform and connect your wallet.

2. Select Staking Amount and Lockup PeriodEnter the amount of UPC you wish to stake. Available lockup periods:30 days,90 days, or180 days. Longer lockup periods offer higher reward coefficients.

3. Complete Authorization and Staking

First, complete the[Approve]authorization.

Then, click[Stake Now]to stake and confirm the transaction.

Gas fees incurred during authorization and staking will be reimbursed in equivalent $UPC to your staking wallet address after the event ends.

4. Submit Reward Claim InformationAfter staking, fill out the official reward claim form with your staking details and wallet address to ensure smooth reward distribution.

5. Await Reward DistributionAfter the event concludes, rewards will be distributed to your staking wallet based on the staked amount and lockup period.

The UPCX team reserves the right to the final interpretation of the event. For any questions, please contact official customer support or join the official community for assistance.

Reward Rules

1. Standard Reward Pool

Stake >10 UPC: Share1,500 UPC

Stake >500 UPC: Share2,500 UPC

Stake >1,000 UPC: Share4,000 UPC

2. Long-Term Lockup Bonus Pool

Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 90 days: Share400 UPC

Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 180 days: Share600 UPC

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

UPCX Whitepaper 1.0

https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/

UPCX Linktree

https://link3.to/upcx

Website: www.upcx.io

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



