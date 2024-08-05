Skip to content
UPDATE — FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL & ETP

Cboe CA: FJFB & SDVD

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending August 31, 2025.

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2025 to Unitholders of record on August 29, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2025.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0700
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0900
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0600
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0500
First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF SDVD $0.1250
     

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $282 billion as of July 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552


