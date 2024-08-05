UPDATE Guelph Council Unanimously Endorses Fusion Homes’ Vision for the Guelph Innovation District

Guelph, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guelph City Council has unanimously endorsed Fusion Homes’ Block Plan for the Guelph Innovation District (GID) – a milestone that advances a transformational project and sets the stage for the city’s next chapter. Fusion Homes will continue to work in collaboration with City Staff to finalize the remaining details and proceed to the next stage of the planning process.

The Block Plan sets the foundation for how this breakthrough 325-acre community will come to life, defining where homes, workplaces, parks, cultural spaces, and natural areas will be located. It also outlines how these elements will be seamlessly connected through walkable streets, scenic parks and trails, and accessible transit. Fusion’s plan includes a large urban square, 7.7 hectares of thoughtfully programmed parklands with sports fields, over 22 hectares of employment land and a brand-new community school. With Council’s endorsement, Fusion Homes and their partners are now positioned to move forward with the next phase of planning, bringing this bold, once-in-a-generation vision closer to reality.

“This milestone is more than a formality, it’s about transforming Guelph’s future and building the City’s next chapter,” said Lee Piccoli, CEO of Fusion Homes. “Our vision for GID is to create an innovative city within a city, that pushes the boundaries of sustainable design and creates new opportunities for people to live, work, and thrive; not just today, but for generations to come.”

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned planners and designers and through extensive community feedback including two public open houses and multiple stakeholder focus groups, GID balances housing and employment with recreation, culture, and environmental stewardship. Its framework emphasizes connectivity, green space, and inclusive growth, with “every resident living within a five-minute walk of a park.” Together, these elements lay the foundation for a vibrant and connected community; one that meets the needs of today while boldly shaping the way we will live, work, and socialize in the future.

“Council’s decision confirms that our vision for GID aligns with the City’s priorities and supports the long-term vision for Guelph,” added Ryan Scott, Senior Vice President, Fusion Developments & Finance. “We’re proud to advance a plan that reflects Guelph’s character and sets a new standard in community building in Canada. Our goal from the outset has been to bring thousands of jobs and endless new entertainment, shopping and dining experiences to the community, in a way that will keep Guelph at the forefront of Canadian cities.”

Fusion Homes will continue to work with City Staff and advance to the next stage of approvals, including an Official Plan Amendment (OPA), Zoning, and Draft Plan of Subdivision applications. These submissions will bring greater clarity and detail to how GID comes to life and opens the door for broader community partnerships; not only creating a new community, but a chapter of Guelph’s story that will endure for generations.

