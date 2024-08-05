UPDATE — Karbon-X and Banff Half Marathon Celebrate 2025 with Verified Climate Contributions that Reflect the Spirit of the Rockies

CALGARY, Canada, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, Karbon-X (OTCQX:KARX) and the Banff Half Marathon have partnered to take meaningful, measurable climate action that reflects the natural values of the Rockies.

This year’s race included verified climate contributions covering the event’s footprint, along with voluntary contributions made by runners at registration. By choosing an optional add-on at checkout, participants were able to make a personal impact, integrating climate action directly into their race experience.

The story behind this effort is as local as it is global. Banff has long lived in rhythm with nature, from the early hydro stations that powered mountain towns to campfires that bring people together after a day outdoors. The climate contributions made through this partnership echo that legacy, supporting clean energy and sustainable heat in communities worldwide, just as Banff has done for generations.

“Partnering with Karbon-X has given us a meaningful way to align our race with the values of the community,” said Paul Regensburg, Race Director of the Banff Half Marathon. “Our runners care about protecting the places they love, and this partnership helps turn that care into action.”

“The Karbon-X collaboration with the Banff Half Marathon is built on a shared commitment to protecting the pristine environment that makes this race a world-class destination,” said Matt Kauffman, EVP of Sports & Entertainment at Karbon-X. “We’re proud to provide runners with a simple, effective way to balance their environmental impact. At its core, this partnership is about taking collective responsibility for our footprint, safeguarding the beauty of Banff, and advancing a shared vision for a sustainable future, helping competitors run for a purpose that is larger than the race itself.”

Through 2027, Karbon-X continues its role as the Banff Half Marathon’s Sustainability Partner, working together to minimize impact and inspire collective action among participants and the broader community.

To learn more about this year’s contributions and impact, visit: www.karbon-x.com/banff-marathon-2026

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end climate solutions across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to third-party verification, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and impact at every step. Karbon-X makes trusted climate action accessible not only to businesses and institutions, but also to individuals and everyday people who want their choices to create lasting impact.

To learn more visit https://www.karbon-x.com/

Showcase Page: https://www.amplifix.net/showcase/karbon-x

About the Banff Half Marathon

The Banff Half Marathon is Canada’s most breathtaking running experience, welcoming thousands of runners each June to one of the world’s most iconic landscapes. With a growing commitment to sustainability, the event celebrates personal achievement and environmental stewardship in equal measures.

To learn more visit https://www.banffhalf.com/

