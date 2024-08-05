Urbana Corporation Announces Additional Investment in Tetra Digital Group to Develop and Launch Canada’s First Canadian Dollar-backed Stablecoin

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that it has made an additional investment of $3.5 million in Tetra Digital Group Inc. (“Tetra”), Canada’s leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider, by participating in Tetra’s recent round of equity financing, which closed on September 4, 2025 (the “New Financing”). Urbana holds a majority equity interest in Tetra.

Tetra raised a total of $10M in this New Financing. The participants in this New Financing included leading Canadian fintechs and financial services providers, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank and Shopify (collectively, the “Strategic Partners”).

Tetra will use part of the proceeds from the New Financing to develop, in partnership with the Strategic Partners, a Canadian Dollar-pegged stablecoin, which will leverage Tetra’s institutional-grade custody infrastructure to provide businesses and consumers with a stable, secure, and fully compliant digital currency backed 1-for-1 by Canadian dollar reserves.

This marks the first time in Canada that a regulated financial institution will work towards issuing a stablecoin. The approach will create a reliable, institutional-grade solution for Canadian dollar payments and remittances at scale, which aligns with the approach taken by other G7 countries and maintains the highest standards of Canadian regulatory compliance and consumer protection.

Tetra aims to launch this stablecoin as Canada’s first fiat-backed stablecoin in 2026.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for Canadian financial innovation,” said Didier Lavallee, CEO of Tetra Digital Group. “By bringing together many of Canada’s most trusted financial institutions and companies, we are not just launching a stablecoin – we’re supporting homegrown solutions, built by Canadians, for Canadians and ensuring we maintain economic sovereignty.”

“Urbana Corporation, as a significant shareholder of Tetra Digital Group, is extremely optimistic about this exciting new initiative both for the company and Canada as a whole,” said Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., Chairman of Urbana Corporation.

Urbana originally took a small position in Tetra Trust Company in 2021 and increased its holdings in the company to a majority position in April 2025. In May 2025, through a re-organization, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tetra Digital Group Inc. Immediately after the re-organization, Urbana’s ownership interest in Tetra Digital Group Inc. remained the same as its ownership in Tetra Trust Company immediately before the re-organization.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com .

About Tetra Digital Group

Tetra Digital Group is Canada’s leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider, parent company of Tetra Trust and Tetra Unity. The company is focused on building world-class digital asset infrastructure that combines regulatory excellence with technological innovation, providing comprehensive solutions across custody, orchestration and digital currency services. For more information, visit www.tetratrust.com.

