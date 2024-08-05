Urbana Corporation Announces Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A), is excited to announce that one of its investee companies, Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (“BOT”), recently announced its intent to pursue integration with the forthcoming tokenized National Market System (NMS) equities solution. This development positions Blue Ocean ATS as the first alternative trading system to support the trading of tokenized U.S. equities as the industry enters its next phase of modernization. Currently, Urbana is the largest shareholder in BOT with an ownership interest of approximately 38.8%.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of BOT commented, “Our core mission has always been to expand access to U.S. equities for global investors through technological advancements. Integrating with forthcoming tokenized settlement infrastructure represents the next frontier in our journey. Tokenization has the potential to complete the 24/7/365 market, closing the final gap in an increasingly connected global trading ecosystem. This new development aligns with our commitment to innovation in blockchain-enabled, regulated market infrastructure.”

BOT’s announcement follows their recent integration as a data oracle operator on the Pyth Network, where it currently publishes real-time overnight U.S. equities pricing to blockchain-based financial applications.

As part of this initiative, BOT will continue its ongoing dialogues with regulators, clearing organizations, market participants, and other industry stakeholders to align its tokenized trading initiative with the same principles that define the National Market System today: fairness, transparency, and investor protection.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results.

For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com

About Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected].

