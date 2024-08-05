Urbana Corporation Congratulates Canadian Securities Exchange’s Parent Company on Completing the Acquisition of National Stock Exchange of Australia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A), is excited to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange’s (“CSE”) parent company, CNSX Global Markets Inc. (“CNSX” Group”), one of Urbana’s Investee companies, has completed the acquisition of NSX Limited (“NSX”), the parent company of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (“NSXA’), for an all-cash consideration of AUD$0.04 per fully paid ordinary share (the “Transaction”).

The closing, pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement, follows the satisfaction of all necessary conditions, including approval of NSX shareholders, finalization of funding and the receipt of regulatory and court approvals. NSX shareholders overwhelmingly supported the Transaction, with 94.78% of votes in favour.

The CNSX Group and NSXA are taking immediate steps to strengthen the NSXA’s competitive position in Australia and build a dynamic exchange alternative tailored to the needs of early-stage companies in Australia and beyond.

Currently, Urbana is the largest shareholder in the CSE with an ownership interest of approximately 53.37%.

“This is a landmark day in the history of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia, and the entire global marketplace for emerging companies,” said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. “With this acquisition, the NSXA is positioned to replicate the CSE’s success in Canada and provide Australia with a public market platform that better meets the capital formation and liquidity needs of entrepreneurial firms. We are confident that the NSXA is on the cusp of significant growth in corporate listings, to the great benefit of emerging companies and to Australia’s investment community.”

For CSE’s announcement, please click here: https://thecse.com/news/canadian-securities-exchanges-parent-company-completes-acquisition-of-national-stock-exchange-of-australia/

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com

About the Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Their client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies. For more information, visit https://thecse.com/

About NSXA

The National Stock Exchange of Australia was formed in 1937 as the Newcastle Stock Exchange. It acquired the Bendigo Stock Exchange in 2005 and changed its name to the National Stock Exchange of Australia in 2006. It relocated its headquarters and operations to Sydney in 2016. NSXA has a Tier 1 market operator licence for the listing and trading of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. For more information, visit https://www.nsx.com.au/

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



