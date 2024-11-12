Skip to content
CBJ Newsmakers
Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2024 Third Quarter Interim Financial Statements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 [email protected]

.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9  
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com


