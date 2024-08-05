URIEL GAS ANNOUNCES DELAY OF ITS ANNUAL FILINGS

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (“Uriel” or the “Company”) (CSE: UGH) is announcing the delay in filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements (the “Audited Financial Statements”) and the accompanying management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”), collectively the “Annual Filings”.

The delay in filing the Annual Filings is a result of unexpected delays experienced by the Company. The Company is working with its accounting team to prepare the Audited Financial Statements and respond to all queries. It is the Company’s reasonable expectation that the Annual filings will be completed with 30 days.

About Uriel Gas

Uriel is a growth-oriented oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a 5% operated working interest in the Richdale Property, which covers approximately 5,867 acres and is located approximately 100 miles northeast of Calgary, Alberta, Uriel seeks to acquire and optimize recoveries from under- developed hydrocarbon pools that offer compelling economics. Uriel is committed to providing superior long-term financial returns for shareholders while operating in a manner that protects the safety of workers, communities, and the environment. Uriel’s common shares are listed for trading on the CSE under ticker “UGH”

URIEL GAS HOLDINGS CORP.

Daniel Custock

Director and Interim CEO Tel: 604-315-2534

For further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Uriel’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Although Uriel believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the

Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.



CBJ Newsmakers