USW to join Ontario NDP and labour leaders to protect good union jobs at risk of offshoring

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leader of the Official Opposition Marit Stiles and NDP shadow minister for Labour Jamie West (Sudbury) will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to fight for good union jobs at risk of being offshored.

DATE : Monday, Oct. 27

TIME : 9:30 a.m. Eastern

LOCATION : Queen’s Park Media Studio

WATCH LIVE : https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video/media-studio

Speakers include:

Marit Stiles, Leader, Official Opposition

Jamie West, Member of Provincial Parliament, Sudbury

Laura Walton, OFL president

Michael Philips, USW Local 1944 president

Corey Mandryk, USW Local 1944 lead organizer



***MEDIA AVAILABILITY***

For more information:

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, [email protected]

Christy Keirallah, Ontario NDP Caucus, 416-602-9641, [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers