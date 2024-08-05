Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
USW to join Ontario NDP and labour leaders to protect good union jobs at risk of offshoring

USW to join Ontario NDP and labour leaders to protect good union jobs at risk of offshoring

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leader of the Official Opposition Marit Stiles and NDP shadow minister for Labour Jamie West (Sudbury) will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to fight for good union jobs at risk of being offshored.

DATE: Monday, Oct. 27

TIME: 9:30 a.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Queen’s Park Media Studio 

WATCH LIVE: https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video/media-studio

Speakers include:

  • Marit Stiles, Leader, Official Opposition
  • Jamie West, Member of Provincial Parliament, Sudbury
  • Laura Walton, OFL president
  • Michael Philips, USW Local 1944 president
  • Corey Mandryk, USW Local 1944 lead organizer

 
***MEDIA AVAILABILITY***

For more information:

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, [email protected]
Christy Keirallah, Ontario NDP Caucus, 416-602-9641, [email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Cannabix Technologies Announces First Sale of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Maritime Market
Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine
3D at Depth is now Kraken Robotics
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.