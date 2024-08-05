Valory appoints Hon. Candice Bergen to Board of Directors 

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prominent federal Canadian politician and former Conservative Party Leader, Hon. Candice Bergen joins the board of directors at Valory Resources Inc. (Valory), adding a strong national voice to Valory’s leadership and governance as it advances its premier underground steelmaking coal projects in the Western Canadian Coal Basin of Alberta.

Ms. Candice Bergen brings a wealth of experience in national policy, advocacy, strategic leadership, economic and resource management, following a distinguished 15-year career as the Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba from 2008 to 2023.

Her parliamentary career included serving as Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. As Deputy Leader, Candice was instrumental in championing the advancement of Canada’s natural resources.

Valory Resources Chair Michael Arnett said the company is honoured to welcome Candice to the Board. “Candice brings unmatched insight into the intersection of public policy, business, resource development and community,” Mr. Arnett said. “As a proud Canadian, with an incredible political career, Candice brings a wealth of insight and connectivity that will be invaluable as we advance our Premium Low Volatile (coking coal) steelmaking coal projects, Mine 14 and Blackstone, in Alberta.”

Bergen’s deep understanding of responsible resource development will be a major asset to Valory. The appointment reflects the organization’s ambition to play a leading role in the development of Canada’s critical resources, while leading the way in community engagement, consultation and environmental stewardship.

Bergen’s expertise and history of promoting the competitiveness of Canada’s natural resources, with a particular strength in advocating for regulatory fairness, strengthening communities and leading Environmental, Social, Governance and Indigenous (ESGI) initiatives in both the public and private sectors will help advance the premium low volatile (PLV) coal industry and Valory’s unique underground mining projects.

Valory Resources is focused on the responsible development of underground steelmaking coal. The company is committed to the highest standards of safety, environmental care and operational excellence, supporting global demand for sustainable, high-quality Canadian metallurgical coal.

For further enquiries, contact:

Glenn Vassallo – Head of Corporate and Project Finance

+61 422 857 760, or email [email protected]

About Valory Resources

Valory Resources is focused on the development of Alberta-based underground steelmaking coal mines. Our robust business management practices and strong safety, health and community engagement culture will deliver outstanding levels of performance in the underground production of premium steel making coal. The company is currently advancing two significant mining projects: Blackstone and Mine 14.

The Blackstone Project near Rocky Mountain House in west central Alberta has a JORC Inferred Resource of 175 million tonnes of premium low volatile steelmaking product (PLV). Blackstone is located on provincially owned lands within an industrial region that supports quarrying, oil and gas drilling and production. The project has multiple rail and port access options.

The Mine 14 Project is in an established mining region near Grande Cache in northwest Alberta has a reserve base of 19 million tonnes of PLV. The project is being permitted to produce 1.3 million tonnes per annum of run-of-mine PLV for export to overseas steel manufacturers and is already linked by rail to the Westshore Coal Port in Vancouver, BC. Mine 14 Project operations are expected to continue for up to 15 years with a target commencement of production in the fall of 2026.

For more information about Valory Resources, please visit our website at www.valoryresources.com.



