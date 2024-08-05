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Vanguard Announces Fund and Index Name Changes for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

Vanguard Announces Fund and Index Name Changes for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

CBJ Newsmakers

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