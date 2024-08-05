Vanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2025 Year-End Distributions for Vanguard Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the following estimates for Vanguard Mutual Funds, listed below for the taxation year 2025.

The funds listed below are expected to distribute income and/or capital gains to unitholders on December 30, 2025 (record date of December 29, 2025). All amounts are applicable to Series F units unless otherwise indicated.

Vanguard Mutual Fund Name FundServ

Code Estimated year-end distribution Income per

unit ($) Cap gain

per unit ($) Total per unit as % of

NAV Vanguard Global Balanced Fund 100 0.04929 0.01234 0.4085% Vanguard Global Dividend Fund 200 0.08313 0.20022 1.8070% Vanguard Windsor U.S. Value Fund 300 0.27362 0.0909 2.1523% Vanguard International Growth Fund 400 0.21257 – 1.1921% Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund+ 500 0.0479 – 0.5530% Vanguard Global Equity Fund 600 0.13108 – 0.9471% Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Fund 4060 0.01254 – 0.1187% Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund 6040 0.01967 – 0.1815% Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Fund 8020 0.02778 – 0.2499% Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Fund 1000 0.14784 – 1.2825%

*as of October 31, 2025. +Monthly distributing fund will continue to distribute in November.

Please note that these estimates are based on information available as of October 31, 2025, and do not reflect forward-looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the mutual funds’ taxation year-end of December 15, 2025.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2025 year-end distributions for Vanguard Mutual Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by Vanguard Mutual Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $160 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $116 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2025) with 38 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $11.3 trillion (CAD $15.9 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $3.8 trillion (CAD $5.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2025). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 450 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard’s U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard’s stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

[email protected]

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.



