Vanillasoft Recognized in the 2025 Capterra Shortlist for Inside Sales

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanillasoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized in the 2025 Capterra Shortlist for Inside Sales .

Capterra Shortlists identify the top products in software categories based on a proprietary blend of user ratings and popularity. Each Capterra Shortlist may include up to 25 products, but no fewer than 10, depending on the number of top-scoring products in a category. Capterra uses exclusive data and trusted reviews from verified software users to build Capterra Shortlist reports.

“We are thrilled to be included in Capterra’s Shortlist for Inside Sales solutions,” said David Hood, CEO of Vanillasoft. “We take pride in not only building a solution that is effective and user-friendly for our customers, but also in building relationships with them by providing top notch customer service. The efforts we put into both of these areas is evident in the reviews from our customers, and has led to Vanillasoft being among the top inside sales platforms used by organizations across North America within multiple industries.”

Customers continue to give Vanillasoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and provide high praise in their Capterra reviews:

Vanillasoft makes it so easy to connect with new leads. I can turn new leads into clients with the touch of a computer key.

The platform is easy to use, helps me stay organized with leads, and improves follow-up efficiency. It saves time and makes outreach smoother.

From ease of use to rockstar Customer Support Representatives, my overall experience has been nothing but positive!

Learn more about the 2025 Capterra Shortlist for Inside Sales .

-##-

About Vanillasoft

Vanillasoft is an all-in-one sales engagement platform that helps teams connect with more leads, faster. By combining priority lead routing, automated cadence management, and easy appointment setting, Vanillasoft’s compliant outreach across phone, email, and SMS gives sales and fundraising teams everything they need to engage the right contact at the right time. Used alongside your existing CRM or as a stand-alone solution, Vanillasoft accelerates productivity, increases follow-up speed, and drives better outcomes across every stage of the sales cycle. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .

About Capterra

Capterra is the #1 B2B marketplace for organizations to find the right software and services. Our platform connects buyers to over 2 million verified user reviews about products and services spanning 1,000 categories and offers actionable, objective insights and recommendations to help them find the best product or service for their specific business needs.



CBJ Newsmakers