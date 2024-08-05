Vector Institute and IPON deepen partnership to accelerate IP protection for Ontario’s AI innovators

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vector Institute and Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance intellectual property (IP) support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ontario’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

The partnership gives eligible Vector companies expedited access to IPON’s advisory services and related funding to support a range of IP protection and growth initiatives, including patent filings.

The MOU builds on a previous collaboration between the two organizations, where Vector-referred clients already secured protection for 104 IP assets.

This comes at a critical time for Ontario’s AI sector. New research from Deloitte Canada commissioned by the Vector Institute shows AI-related jobs in the province contributed between $42 billion and $52 billion in cumulative real GDP over the past five years—nearly half the national total. Looking ahead, AI adoption could generate an additional $122 billion in cumulative real GDP in Ontario by 2035.

Both organizations emphasized that IP strategy has become increasingly critical as AI companies navigate complex questions of patent eligibility, copyright protection for AI-generated content, and trade secret management.

The partnership runs through March 1, 2027.

Quotes

“In the face of economic uncertainty, it is vital that Ontario continues to turn our groundbreaking ideas into real-world solutions,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. “This agreement between Vector and IPON will ensure that homegrown AI companies across the province can protect and commercialize their innovation, attracting more investment and creating more good paying jobs in Ontario.”

“In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, safeguarding Ontario-made technologies and their intellectual property will be a critical step in maintaining the province’s competitive advantage in this sector,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We congratulate the Vector Institute and IPON on this partnership and look forward to seeing their efforts further equip Ontario companies with the tools they need to protect their IP, accelerate AI adoption, and fuel economic growth across the province.”

“This partnership ensures SMEs have direct access to the specialized IP expertise and funding they need to protect their innovations and transform AI research into commercial success,” says Glenda Crisp, President and CEO, Vector Institute.

“Protecting IP is essential to Ontario’s ability to lead in AI innovation and compete globally,” said Paul Paolatto, Interim CEO of IPON. “Working with the Vector Institute allows us to reach more innovators at critical stages of their growth journey, ensuring that Ontario companies not only create cutting-edge technologies but also own and benefit from their IP.”

About the Vector Institute

About the Vector Institute: The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Vector’s vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada’s knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada and industry sponsors across Canada.

About Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON)

Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) is a provincial agency that provides trusted IP support and services to enable Ontario businesses and researchers to innovate and grow. IPON works directly with innovators and postsecondary institutions to help them better understand how to protect and maximize the value of their IP, strengthen their capacity to grow and compete in the market, and advance the province’s economic growth. For more information: www.ip-ontario.ca



