Vendasta Adds SurveyMonkey CEO Eric Johnson and Cloudflare CMO Brent Remai to Board of Directors

Saskatoon, SK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vendasta, the company building AI employees to help small businesses work smarter and grow faster, today announced the appointment of Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, and Brent Remai, the CMO of Cloudflare the past three years and former executive at Amazon, to its Board of Directors.

Their addition comes as Vendasta expands its platform to deliver AI employees — digital workers that autonomously support sales, service, and customer engagement for small and medium-sized businesses.

“Eric and Brent have built and scaled category-defining companies,” said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. “Their decision to join Vendasta now is a strong endorsement of our mission. Vendasta isn’t building another tool — we’re building AI employees that help SMBs grow more efficiently and serve their customers better.”

Eric Johnson brings deep product and operational expertise from SurveyMonkey and CBS Interactive, where he helped scale digital properties to more than 250 million monthly users. “Vendasta is building something rare: AI that does real work for real businesses,” said Johnson. “Having spent my career scaling platforms for millions of users, I see enormous potential in the practical, high-impact AI Vendasta is delivering to SMBs.”

Brent Remai, CMO at Cloudflare the last few years and former executive at Amazon, McAfee, and HPE, brings world-class GTM and category-building experience. “Vendasta is at the forefront of how work will get done,” said Remai. “Vendasta’s platform delivering AI Employees is a major step forward for SMBs. The opportunity to help guide this evolution — especially for a company with Saskatchewan roots — is incredibly meaningful.”

“Adding Eric and Brent brings world-class experience at exactly the right moment for Vendasta,” said Paul Hollands, Chair of Vendasta’s Board of Directors. “Their combined expertise strengthens the board and will accelerate our mission as we expand our leadership in AI for SMBs.”

AI That Works for Small Business

Vendasta’s AI Employees plug directly into SMB workflows—handling roles like receptionist, sales assistant, coach, support agent, content creator, and reputation manager. Each employee autonomously supports customer acquisition and engagement across the buyer journey.

The company’s next phase includes:

Expanding its AI employee lineup

Unifying tools into a single intelligent system

Growing its partner ecosystem of agencies, franchises, and ISVs

About Vendasta

Vendasta provides AI employees that help businesses attract, engage, and retain customers. Its unified platform streamlines marketing, sales, and operations, replacing fragmented tools with a single system built for efficiency and growth.

Trusted by millions of SMBs and supported by a global partner network, Vendasta delivers the technology businesses need to scale with confidence.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, with offices in Boca Raton and Chennai, Vendasta employs over 600 team members and serves a global network of agencies, franchises, media companies, and service providers.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com

