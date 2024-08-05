Versaterm Launches the Future of Dispatch with Native Drone Integration for Public Safety

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, today announced the integration of drone operations directly into its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system. Enabled by the company’s acquisition of DroneSense, the new functionality allows public safety agencies to deploy drone flights as seamlessly as dispatching any patrol, fire or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit. The integration provides incident commanders with a more comprehensive view of every emergency from the initial 9-1-1 call to the final report.

This represents a fundamental shift in how public safety agencies can use drone technology. Until now, deploying drones during emergency response required separate systems, manual coordination and specialized personnel. This separation can create delays and add complexity that limits their effectiveness. Now, agencies have complete situational awareness within a single view, including all assets and live video updating in real time as incidents unfold.

The integration arrives as the public safety landscape prepares for a new phase of drone adoption. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently considering new Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) rules that would ease operational limits and accelerate the use of drones in the field. According to Versaterm’s 2025 Public Safety Trends Survey, 61% of police leaders expect their drone budgets to increase over the next year, with top priorities including search and rescue missions, large event security and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.

The integration showcases several key capabilities designed to enhance situational awareness and streamline response:

Drones as Dispatchable Units where each drone is assigned within Versaterm CAD and quickly deployed just like a patrol, fire or EMS unit

where each drone is assigned within Versaterm CAD and quickly deployed just like a patrol, fire or EMS unit Real-Time Location Tracking with drone locations displayed on the map alongside other responding units

with drone locations displayed on the map alongside other responding units Integrated Live Video Feeds displays real-time streams directly within the Versaterm CAD dispatch and Versaterm MDT screens, eliminating the need to switch between applications

“We kept asking ourselves why deploying a drone should be harder than dispatching a patrol vehicle,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer at Versaterm. “Now dispatchers can launch a drone with a few clicks and watch the live video feed right in their CAD system. It’s really that simple.”

Visit Versaterm at booth #1373 during IACP 2025 to experience its integrated drone solutions firsthand, including a lineup of Blue UAS–cleared, NDAA-compliant drones, as well as explore the latest innovations and updates.

New Versaterm CAD UI provides a modern, intuitive interface for faster incident management

New Versaterm IAPro UI delivers an enhanced user experience for Professional Standards

Versaterm Public Portal’s new transparency dashboard empowers agencies to build community trust through accessible public reporting

Versaterm BlueTeam and Versaterm RMS integration simplifies the patrol officer experience and reduces the need for duplicate data entry

Versaterm BlueTeam and Versaterm CommunityConnect integration enables frontline supervisors to identify trends using public survey feedback

Versaterm Adashi C&C now includes access to drone video live streams that give incident commanders real-time aerial intelligence

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn or X.

