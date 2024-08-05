Vesta Properties Launches Aspen Village Sales Centre and Debuts Two Stunning Showhomes in Southwest Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vesta Properties (Vesta), one of Western Canada’s most trusted builders and integrated real estate developers, has officially opened the doors to its Aspen Village Sales Centre and two fully furnished showhomes. Located in Calgary’s coveted Springbank Hill neighbourhood, Aspen Village is poised to redefine connected living in the city’s southwest.

The opening marks a major milestone for the highly anticipated 13-acre master-planned development, which will introduce 1,200 homes across 15 six-storey condos. With its Scandinavian-inspired architecture, walkable design and a mix of homes, retail and green space, Aspen Village is already attracting attention from young professionals, families and downsizers alike.

The sales centre offers prospective buyers an immersive experience featuring:

A full-scale community model.

A virtual flythrough of the homes and neighbourhood.

Two elegantly styled showhomes – a smart one-bedroom layout and a spacious two-bedroom plus den – each showcasing Vesta’s hallmark craftsmanship, modern finishes and thoughtful design.

“Our vision for Aspen Village is to bring people together,” says A.J van der Linden, Sales Manager – Alberta, Vesta Properties. “From walkable streets to a vibrant mix of shops and services, to community areas and green spaces, this community is about more than beautiful homes. It’s about creating a neighbourhood where people feel connected.”

Beyond the thoughtfully crafted homes, Aspen Village will offer more than 60,000 square feet of retail and other amenities, from boutique-like shopping to a daycare, grocery stores, parks and courtyards. The neighbourhood will also feature amenities such as a full-size gym, yoga spaces, golf simulator, rooftop garden, working lounge, indoor and outdoor kids play areas and gathering spaces. Wide pedestrian pathways and landscaped courtyards encourage walkability and connections between residents, as well as community spaces to relax and unwind. With top-ranked schools, LRT access and destinations like Aspen Landing right on the doorstep, Aspen Village combines the feel of a close-knit village with the benefits of an established Calgary neighbourhood.

The Aspen Village Sales Centre is located at 1851 81 St SW and is open Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays by appointment.

About Vesta Properties

At Vesta Properties, we are dedicated to creating master-planned communities with exceptional living spaces that foster connections and enrich the lives of our residents. As a multiple award-winning builder and integrated real estate developer with over 35 years of experience, we have built more than 7,000 homes, bringing precision and high standards of industry best practices to all our master-planned communities across Western Canada. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design and exceptional value shines through in every detail of the homes and communities that we build.

