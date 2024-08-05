Vielight Neuro Technology Gains Traction Across Professional Sports, Powering Champions with Evidence-Backed Results

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO — Aug. 28, 2025 — Vielight, the pioneers of brain photobiomodulation (PBM) neurotechnology, is rapidly emerging as a game-changer for elite athletes. NFL and NCAA football players, Olympic athletes, UFC and Tennis champions, and their trainers are adopting Vielight Neuro devices — portable transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) systems that deliver pulsed near-infrared light to the brain. In studies, these Vielight devices have shown potential to accelerate performance recovery, sharpen cognitive performance, and enhance mental resilience during demanding training and competition.

Recently featured on KSL-NBC TV, a University of Utah neurology study with Brigham Young University (BYU) football athletes revealed compelling evidence for Vielight’s photobiomodulation (PBM) technology in high-performance and collision sports. Imaging analyses showed that players using the active Neuro Duo had zero inflammation and improved markers of brain function and performance recovery compared with athletes in the control group.

The study indicates that Vielight PBM may enhance cognitive performance, reduce injury markers, and support overall resilience across a competitive season. The results were so promising that BYU football has adopted Vielight Neuro technology for all athletes. BYU is delivering a historic breakout season, highlighted by an 11–2 record, an Alamo Bowl victory, a No. 13 finish in the AP Top 25, and the program’s first 11-win campaign since 2020.

“I believe this technology has a positive impact on performance, performance recovery and focus at a high level, and I am proud that BYU is among the first to explore this path in collision sports,” said Tom Holmoe, former BYU Athletic Director.

Brett Mortensen, Director of BYU Football Athletic Training, explained: “The scientific premise is mitochondrial. The device supports cellular energy (ATP) production and may help with the brain’s adaptive responses during the season. While more research is needed, we’ve observed encouraging indicators of improved performance recovery and mental sharpness.”

Combat-sports adoption is accelerating. Dr. Aldo Martínez, performance coach to 17-0 UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, incorporates the Vielight Neuro Duo in 40-Hz Gamma sessions to support focus and pre-training readiness.

Retired NHL goaltender Tim Thomas, a four-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion, reflected on what this device could have meant for his career: “If there was a device out there like the Vielight that would have helped me to stay near my peak performance line all the time, it could have been very beneficial.”

Dr. Lew Lim, Founder of Vielight, emphasized the company’s commitment to science-backed results: “Our mission is to develop evidence-based technologies that promote resilience, focus, and performance. While we are encouraged by these results, we remain committed to rigorous research in collaboration with leading universities and sports programs.”

About Vielight

Vielight is a cutting-edge biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing the power of light for performance and recovery purposes. Founded by Dr. Lew Lim, Vielight is at the forefront of research and development in the field of photobiomodulation, offering innovative light therapy devices designed to promote healing, enhance cognitive function, and improve overall well-being.

Available for Interview:

Tom Holmoe – Former BYU Athletic Director

Professor Larry Carr, Ph.D. – BYU Hall of Fame 2010 inductee

Dr. Lew Lim – Founder and CEO, Vielight Inc.

Dr. Elisabeth Wilde – Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Utah

