Vielight Unveils the First Photobiomodulation-Based Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device Following Patent Approval

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON — Vielight Inc., a leader in photobiomodulation (PBM) technologies, is pleased to announce the issuance of a utility patent for its device, the Vielight Vagus . This cutting-edge device marks the first PBM-based vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) system designed for trans-cervical application, paving the way for new therapeutic opportunities across a variety of sectors.

The Vielight Vagus represents a next-generation, non-invasive VNS modality that combines the safety and bioenergetic advantages of PBM with the benefits of cervical vagus nerve stimulation. Compared to auricular or electrical cervical methods, it offers a comfortable, gel-free, and sensation-free experience with promising potential for autonomic and systemic benefits. Its bilateral, 100-Hz pulsed approach, grounded in emerging science, provides an innovative path for heart-rate variability (HRV) modulation and neurophysiological enhancement. The device’s usability supports integration into home-based clinical research. VNS applications will be a focus of Vielight’s future investigations.

The vagus nerve is essential in regulating critical bodily functions, including mood, inflammation control, and overall homeostasis. Current methods of vagus-nerve stimulation often involve invasive surgical procedures or electrical approaches that can present challenges related to safety and user comfort. The Vielight Vagus offers a non-invasive alternative by utilizing pulsed near-infrared light, specifically targeting the cervical branches of the vagus nerve, coupled with intranasal application supported by evidence of systemic effects.

“Our mission at Vielight is to harness the power of light to enhance human health and well-being. With the Vielight Vagus, we are introducing a more user-friendly and accessible approach for managing autonomic balance, reducing systemic inflammation, and potentially improving mental health,” said Dr. Lew Lim, CEO of Vielight Inc. “This patent approval is a significant milestone not only for our company but for individuals seeking non-invasive wellness solutions.”

The Vielight Vagus device is designed for easy home use, featuring a hands-free, battery-powered collar that ensures consistent anatomical placement for optimal targeting. Preliminary experimental outcomes indicate a notable increase in vagal tone at specific pulse frequencies, aligning with findings from existing electrical VNS research.

As a low-risk, general-wellness device, Vielight is not making direct medical claims regarding the Vielight Vagus. Clinical efficacy claims will be made only following rigorous studies and the necessary regulatory approvals.

For more information about the Vielight Vagus and to stay updated on clinical studies and scientific advancements, please visit: https://www.vielight.com/devices/vagus/

To view the patent details (PDF): https://www.vielight.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Vielight-Vagus-Patent.pdf

