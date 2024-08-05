Villa Charities Announces Recipients of 2025 Scholarship Program

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto’s registered charity and non-profit organization Villa Charities is excited to announce the winners of its sixth annual national scholarship program for post-secondary undergraduate and graduate students. The 2025 Villa Charities Scholarship Program launched in May and was open to students of any heritage who help further Villa Charities’ mission of enriching lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the sixth year of the scholarship program and to see the overwhelming response the program has received, with 610 applications received this year,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Each of the 2025 scholarship recipients has shown outstanding dedication to their academic studies and a strong commitment to community impact, reflecting Villa Charities’ mission. I am proud that we were able to increase the number of scholarships awarded this year and can support these exceptional students in their future academic endeavours.”

The Villa Charities Scholarship Program provides scholarships through Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) as well as supports students enrolled at George Brown College in the culinary and architectural programs. In 2025, 20 scholarships with a total value of $35,000 were awarded. Ten scholarships were awarded through Villa Charities Foundation in support of undergraduate and graduate-level studies in a variety of disciplines. The remaining ten scholarships were awarded through George Brown College in Toronto, in support of students pursuing a degree in Architectural Studies or Culinary Arts. Five students received The Villa Charities Renzo Pillon Memorial Scholarship, and five students were recipients of the Villa Charities Culinary Scholarship. Since launching the scholarship program in 2020, $287,000 in scholarships has been awarded to students across Canada.

Villa Charities announced the ten winners of their Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships today.

Villa Charities Undergraduate Student Scholarship Recipients

Five awards of $1,500 were presented to the following full-time Undergraduate students:

Sophie Teresa Arietti , York University

, York University Eugene Chiapetta , University of Toronto

, University of Toronto Veronica-Lisa Guglietti , University of Waterloo

, University of Waterloo Olivia Chiara Pellarin , Queen’s University

, Queen’s University Olivia Pontecorvo, University of Toronto

Villa Charities Graduate Student Scholarship Recipients

(Including Maranello BMW Scholarships)

Five awards of $2,500 were presented to the following full-time Graduate students:

Bianca Marie Marcella, Queen’s University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient)

Queen’s University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient) Cassandra Marsillo , Concordia University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient)

, Concordia University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient) Mia Jade Mazzaferro , University of Toronto

, University of Toronto Elena Pamoaloni , McMaster University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient)

, McMaster University (Maranello BMW Scholarship recipient) Victoria Tucci, University of Toronto

These scholarships were awarded by Villa Charities Foundation to students who are registered, full-time students at an accredited college or university, Canadian citizens or have permanent-residence status, and are enrolled for the 2025/2026 academic year. Eligible students were required to demonstrate leadership through community involvement or volunteering, maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as answer questions on how they help further Villa Charities’ mission.

Excerpts from two of the scholarship recipients’ applications are included below.

Family and resilience are the values I cherish most in Italian culture. I grew up dancing at the Columbus Centre from the age of three. This environment has fostered a sense of Italo-Canadian pride alongside my family’s influence, where I learned the importance of community and cultural pride. Despite losing my father at a young age, I’ve always drawn strength from my family’s support and my cultural roots, inspired by the strength of my relatives despite hardships. Whether comforting pediatric patients or supporting peers, I lead with the warmth, loyalty, and tenacity instilled in me by my Italian upbringing. These values guide my approach to life, education, and service.

Mia Jade Mazzaferro, Graduate Scholarship Recipient, University of Toronto, Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS)

The Italian value of famiglia—deep-rooted family connection and community care—resonates most with me. Growing up in an Italian household, I learned the importance of showing up for others, sharing meals, and supporting those in need. I carry this forward through volunteerism, mentorship and organizing charity events that bring people together. My Italian Studies minor has deepened my appreciation for our language and traditions, which I share by supporting youth at Accademia dei Ragazzi and participating in the Voyage of Discovery. These experiences reflect my pride in Italian culture and my desire to keep its values alive in my community.

Eugene Chiapetta, Undergraduate Scholarship Recipient, University of Toronto, Honours Bachelor of Science – Neuroscience

The selection and adjudication process were conducted by the Villa Charities Scholarship Awards Selection Committee. Scholarships awarded through Villa Charities Foundation will support the students’ tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

For more information about the Villa Charities Scholarship Program, please visit villacharities.com/scholarships

There are also opportunities to name a scholarship through sponsoring or alternate funding.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo); and Leonardo Da Vinci Academy of Arts & Sciences. Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. Villa Charities has been certified as a Great Place to Work® and named on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back list, which recognize the organization’s commitment to creating an inclusive and positive workplace with a strong community focus. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

