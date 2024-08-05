Village Farms International Creates Global Strategy Officer Role and Appoints Brian Stevenson

Proven tobacco, pharmaceutical, and cannabis executive will lead the Company’s enterprise-wide strategic agenda

Appointment underscores the Company’s commitment to disciplined global expansion and long-term value creation

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF), today announced the appointment of Brian Stevenson to the role of Global Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Stevenson will lead the Company’s enterprise-wide strategic agenda, including long-term growth strategy, global market assessment, and integration initiatives across regions and business units. Mr. Stevenson will report directly to Michael DeGiglio, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Stevenson brings more than 25 years of senior international leadership experience driving growth, transformation, and execution in highly regulated global consumer markets, spanning both East and West Europe through the Americas. Throughout his career in global cannabis, tobacco and pharmaceutical businesses, he has demonstrated a unique and proven ability to build demand, scale operations, and lead complex organizations in environments in which traditional, fast-moving consumer goods strategies are constrained or unavailable.

He spent 15 years with British American Tobacco (BAT), one of the world’s largest regulated consumer companies, where he held leadership roles across commercial strategy, brand marketing, product development, and new product introduction. During this time, he also played a key role in designing and implementing global supply chain, trade marketing, and go-to-market transformations, each capability central to winning in tightly regulated markets. He later served as Marketing Director for Pharmascience, an international pharmaceutical company, further strengthening his regulated-market commercial and operational expertise. He also co-founded ROSE LifeScience, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and later Chief Operating Officer, and conceived, funded, built, and scaled ROSE into one of Canada’s leading cannabis companies, with a sizeable presence in Quebec.

Michael DeGiglio commented, “Brian brings a very rare combination of multinational operating discipline, entrepreneurial execution, and deep expertise in regulated markets which will be invaluable to our team as we continue expanding around the world. The creation of this role and Brian’s appointment underscore our commitment to disciplined global expansion and long-term value creation in regulated cannabis markets, and we look forward to Brian’s contributions.”

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company’s wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

