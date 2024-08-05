Visa Marks 28 Years with TIFF and Debuts Exclusive New Experiences for Cardholders

Photo Credit: Ania Potyrala/For The Canadian Press Images

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visa Canada proudly returns for its 28th consecutive year as a sponsor of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This year’s sponsorship is a milestone as TIFF celebrates its 50th edition—a landmark moment for cinema, artists, and Canada’s film industry.

“Visa is proud to support TIFF’s mission to change the way people see the world by expanding access to a festival that celebrates the best in arts, culture, and community,” said Heather Nobes, Vice President of Marketing, Visa Canada. “For nearly three decades, Visa has helped to open the doors to TIFF—bringing cardholders closer to the moment through exclusive perks and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a cinephile or simply want to be part of the excitement, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Visa Gives Cardholders the Star Treatment

New this year, Visa is introducing the Visa Infinite Studio—an elevated lounge space designed to immerse eligible cardholders in the magic of cinema. Located in the heart of the festival on King Street West, the Studio puts guests in the centre of the action and offers a premium setting to relax, connect, and celebrate film.

Access to the Visa Infinite Studio includes:

Premium, complimentary canapes and beverages curated by MICHELIN recognized Aburi Group

Live music, where guests can request songs from past TIFF films

Interactive experiences feature a self-capture photo studio and a visual showcase honoring TIFF’s 50-year history

Where: 225 King St W Suite 100 (Minami Restaurant), Toronto, ON M5V 3M2, Canada

Access: The Visa Infinite Studio is open from September 4 to September 10, with entry available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To access the Studio, guests must be an eligible Visa Infinite or Visa Infinite Privilege cardholder.

Additionally, as a major sponsor of the festival, eligible Visa Infinite and Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can enjoy priority lines and access to lounges at the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre and Roy Thomson Hall. Perks may include a complimentary beverage and popcorn to enjoy during the film.

Uplifting Communities Through Film

Guided by its purpose to uplift everyone, everywhere, Visa has collaborated with TIFF to bring the magic of movies to communities across Toronto through Visa Sharing the Screen. This initiative helps expand access to TIFF programming for local partners from equity-deserving communities, offering curated events, film screenings, and intimate Q&As with creators and artists.

Visa Sharing the Screen provides access during the festival in September, as well as year-round events at the TIFF Lightbox. Since launching in 2022, the initiative has welcomed more than 2,000 attendees and community members to screenings and events.

In addition to the arts, Visa’s is a global sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™, Olympic and Paralympic Games, NFL, Canada Soccer, and both Red Bull Formula One teams.

To stay up-to-date on all the exclusive Visa cardholder benefits at TIFF this year, follow @VisaCA on Instagram.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media contact

Tracy Truong, [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers