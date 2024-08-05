VitalHub Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 27, 2025. All director nominees were elected to the Company’s board of directors and MNP LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the Company’s management information circular dated May 8, 2025.

The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 33,721,314

Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 55,784,972

Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 60.45%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub’s management information circular was elected as a director as set forth in the table below.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For % Witheld Vote Withheld Vote % Barry Tissenbaum 27,796,480 83.01% 5,687,831 16.99% Roger Dent 22,227,480 66.38% 11,256,831 33.62% Stephen Garrington 33,334,105 99.55% 150,206 0.45% Dan Matlow 33,209,025 99.18% 275,286 0.82% Francis Shen 24,660,909 73.65% 8,823,402 26.35% Tony Shen 27,960,184 83.50% 5,524,127 16.50%

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Name of Auditor Votes For Votes For % Withheld Vote Withheld Vote % MNP LLP 33,564,368 99.53% 156,946 0.47%

Final voting results on all matters voted on will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub’s comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

[email protected]

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

[email protected]



