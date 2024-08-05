Skip to content
VitalHub Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)⁽¹⁾ up 75% YoY to $93.7 million
Total Revenue up 94% YoY to $32.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ up 58% YoY to $7.2 million

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today it has filed its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com.

“In the third quarter, we achieved annual organic ARR⁽¹⁾ growth of 15% and 22% adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ as a percent of revenue,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. “Completed project deliveries exceeded our expectations from a services revenue perspective, while recurring revenue trends continued to track positively. We are optimizing the commercial and operational alignment of Novari and Induction. Our primary focus is integrating our most recent acquisitions and enhancing margins while continuing to pursue new opportunities.”

VitalHub’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00AM EST. To register for the conference call please visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CDYke6WeQXGh1QeEQ4xrqg

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • ARR⁽¹⁾ as at September 30, 2025 was $93,693,789 as compared to $79,589,081 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $14,104,708 or 18%.
    Over the previous quarter, ARR⁽¹⁾ movement in Q3 2025 from Q2 2025 was attributable to the following:
    • Organic growth of $1,711,335 or 2%.
    • Acquisition growth of $12,000,000 or 15%.
    • Gain of $393,373 due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
  • Revenue of $32,044,030 as compared to $16,509,135 in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $15,534,895 or 94%.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 81% in Q3 2025 and Q3 2024.
  • Net income before income taxes of $1,586,383 as compared to $2,360,258 in the equivalent prior year period, a decrease of $773,875 or 33%.
  • EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $4,777,351 as compared to $3,004,034 in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $1,773,317 or 59%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $7,206,257 or 22% of revenue, as compared to $4,554,597 or 28% of revenue in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $2,651,660 or 58%.

Nine Month 2025 Highlights

  • ARR⁽¹⁾ as at September 30, 2025 was $93,693,789 as compared to $53,452,108 at September 30, 2024, an increase of $40,241,681 or 75%.
    Over the previous year, ARR⁽¹⁾ movement in Q3 2025 from Q3 2024 was attributable to the following:
    • Organic growth of $7,959,283 or 15%.
    • Acquisition growth of $30,470,000 or 57%.
    • Gain of $1,812,398 due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
  • Revenue of $77,576,544 as compared to $48,003,531 in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $29,573,013 or 62%.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 81% in the first nine months of 2025 and 2024.
  • Net income before income taxes of $5,329,022 as compared to net income before income taxes of $5,722,758 in the equivalent prior year period, a decrease of $393,736 or 7%.
  • EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $11,527,408 compared to $8,075,502 in the prior year, an increase of $3,451,906 or 43%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $19,125,590 or 25% of revenue, compared to $12,793,514 or 27% of revenue in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $6,332,076 or 49%.
  • Cash on hand as at September 30, 2025 was $123,684,500 compared to $56,574,904 as at December 31, 2024.

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Disclaimers and reconciliations can be found in SEDAR filings.

Selected Financial Information

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, 2025 % Revenue September 30, 2024 % Revenue Change September 30, 2025 % Revenue September 30, 2024 % Revenue Change
  $   $   % $   $   %
Revenue 32,044,030   100% 16,509,135   100% 94% 77,576,544   100% 48,003,531   100% 62%
                     
Cost of sales 6,162,109   19% 3,215,845   19% (92%) 14,892,110   19% 9,258,338   19% (61%)
                     
Gross profit 25,881,921   81% 13,293,290   81% 95% 62,684,434   81% 38,745,193   81% 62%
                     
Operating expenses                    
General and administrative 6,485,230   20% 3,555,539   22% (82%) 16,433,883   21% 10,008,360   21% (64%)
Sales and marketing 2,883,744   9% 1,562,915   9% (85%) 7,608,691   10% 5,081,213   11% (50%)
Research and development 9,237,648   29% 3,943,697   24% (134%) 20,490,859   26% 11,037,178   23% (86%)
Depreciation of property and equipment 155,054   0% 93,687   1% (66%) 547,992   1% 252,691   1% (117%)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 175,720   1% 108,905   1% (61%) 401,115   1% 326,912   1% (23%)
Share-based compensation 647,324   2% 636,177   4% (2%) 2,057,535   3% 1,660,430   3% (24%)
Deferred share-based compensation 0   0% 0   0% 0% 90,000   0% 0   0% (100%)
Foreign currency loss (gain) 69,042   0% (323,458 ) (2%) 121% (978,659 ) (1%) (175,072 ) (0%) (459%)
                     
Other expenses (income)                    
Amortization of intangible assets 3,315,437   10% 1,197,953   7% (177%) 6,674,571   9% 3,418,794   7% (95%)
Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 3,204,291   10% 841,454   5% (281%) 6,637,858   9% 2,652,758   6% (150%)
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,245,000 ) (4%) 72,932   0% 1807% (1,009,502 ) (1%) 404,824   1% 349%
Interest expense (net of interest income) (481,136 ) (2%) (766,046 ) (5%) (37%) (1,479,009 ) (2%) (1,680,448 ) (4%) (12%)
Interest expense from lease liabilities 25,893   0% 9,277   0% (179%) 53,717   0% 34,795   0% (54%)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 0   0% 0   0% 0% 4,070   0% 0   0% (100%)
                     
Current and deferred income taxes 2,298,934   7% 1,131,871   7% (103%) 3,107,884   4% 3,510,958   7% 11%
                     
Net income (loss) (890,260 ) (3%) 1,228,387   7% (172%) 2,043,429   3% 2,211,800   5% (8%)
                     
EBITDA(Non-IFRS measure) 4,599,642   14% 3,004,034   18% 53% 11,349,699   15% 8,075,502   17% 41%
                     
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-IFRS measure) 7,206,257   22% 4,554,597   28% 58% 19,125,590   25% 12,793,514   27% 49%
                     
Annual recurring revenue(Non-IFRS measure) 93,693,789     53,452,108     75% 93,693,789     53,452,108     75%
                     
Term licences, maintenance and support revenue 23,627,391   74% 13,892,323   84% 70% 61,865,501   80% 39,396,754   82% 57%
                     
                     
                     
        As at          
        September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024          
        $ $          
  Cash balance     123,684,500 56,574,904          
                     
  Deferred revenue   54,851,879 35,636,002          


About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub’s comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
[email protected]

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
[email protected]

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” or “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


