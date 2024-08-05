Vitally Important: National Women’s Health Summit Tickets On Sale Now

Limited quantity available – secure your spot for the inaugural summit on women’s health today. Early-bird pricing available until January 23

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tickets are now on sale for Vitally Important: National Women’s Health Summit, taking place March 24–25, 2026 at the Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge St, Toronto, ON).

More than a gathering, this is a vital call to action. We invite media, partners, and the public to be part of the conversation and join our movement to change the future of women’s health in Canada and beyond. Because women’s health is vital.

Presented by Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™, Vitally Important will bring together distinguished health research and innovation leaders including Dr. Lori Brotto (UBC Sexual Health Laboratory and Women’s Health Research Institute), Rachel Bartholomew (Founder & CEO, Hyivy Health; Founder, FemTech Canada), Dr. Gillian Einstein (Wilfred and Joyce Posluns Chair in Women’s Brain Health and Aging at the University of Toronto), Dr. Marie-Renée B-Lajoie (Partner, McKinsey & Company; emergency physician), Dr. Kyle Bukowski (Medical Director, Hologic Canada; OB-GYN), among others, for two days of discussion, knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration.

Co-hosted by Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC), Canadian Partnership for Women and Children’s Health (CanWaCH), Partnership for Women’s Health Research Canada (PWHR), and the Pan-Canadian Women’s Health Coalition (PCWHC), this first-of-its-kind national event will convene researchers, clinicians, advocates, and women with lived experience.

Registration link: https://canwach.glueup.com/event/vitally-important-canada-s-national-women-s-health-summit-2026-158084/

Early-bird pricing available until January 23, 2026.

Program

Below is a preview of the major themes and ideas driving our 2026 program. The full program, speaker lineup, and session details will be released in early 2026.

March 24: Day 1

McKinsey & Company presents the economic opportunity of closing the women’s health gap and the Blueprint for Action

Supporting women’s health at work

Innovations in treatment for women with cancer

Cardiovascular health for women

Menopause, midlife and lifelong health

Precision health, AI and technology and the future of women’s health

Harnessing the power of innovation to advance health equity

Evening Reception (5:00PM – 7:00 PM)

March 25: Day 2

Women’s mental and brain health across the lifespan

Novel diagnosis and treatment for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis

New technology improving support during the perinatal period

Chronic pain and autoimmune conditions

Closing equity gaps in reproductive health outcomes

Addressing misinformation in women’s health with research

Partners

Presenting Partner: Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™

Supporting Partners: Hologic Canada | Organon Canada

Beverage Sponsor: Grow Wild Wine

About the Hosts

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care with unified action. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation. To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, or to donate, please visit www.whcc.ca . Direct donation link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/125678 .

The Partnership for Women’s Health Research Canada (PWHR) unites the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI, BC), Women and Children’s Health Research Institute (WCHRI, AB), the Research and Innovation Institute at Women’s College Hospital (WCRI, ON), and IWK Health (NS) in our common vision of better health for all women, trans, and non-binary people through research equity, excellence, and inclusion. PWHR’s partner institutions bring together more than 915 women’s health researchers addressing health issues across the lifespan from diverse disciplinary perspectives who mentor over 1,400 trainees each year, from undergraduate to postdoctoral and clinical fellows. Their collective contributions to women’s health research span the continuum from basic and clinical science to health services, and social, cultural, environmental and population health research. To learn more about PWHR, visit www.pwhr.org

The Canadian Partnership for Women and Children’s Health (CanWaCH) is a proud coalition of more than 100 Canadian organizations committed to improving the health and rights of women, children and adolescents globally. As a trusted convener, CanWaCH connects the people, evidence and partnerships needed to tackle complex health and equality challenges that no single organization could solve alone. The CanWaCH network spans continents and disciplines — from humanitarian response to women’s health research — and continues to grow through our roles as host of the Inter-Agency Working Group on Reproductive Health in Crises (IAWG) and coordinating centre for the Pan-Canadian Women’s Health Coalition (PCWHC). Together, these communities form a powerful collective that strengthens Canada’s leadership and impact in advancing health and rights worldwide.

Pan-Canadian Women’s Health Coalition

The Pan-Canadian Women’s Health Coalition (PCWHC) is a national initiative working to advance women and gender-diverse people’s health by addressing persistent gaps and under-researched areas. Composed of 10 independent hubs across Canada and connected through a central Coordinating Centre, the Coalition brings together diverse teams with lived experience, sectoral expertise and community leadership. The PCWHC is supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Women and Gender Equality Canada as part of the National Women’s Health Research Initiative. The Canadian Partnership for Women and Children’s Health (CanWaCH) serves as the coalition’s Coordinating Centre.

Media Contact

Daniel St. Germaine | Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand, Women’s Health Collective Canada | [email protected]

vitallyimportant.ca



