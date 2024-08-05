Volatus Aerospace Awarded $560,000 International Training Contract with NATO Member Country

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $560,000 CAD to provide advanced training in drone operations and sensor payload utilization to support aerial intelligence. The contract reinforces the Company’s role as a trusted provider of mission-critical capabilities for government programs.

This training engagement highlights the increasing demand for Volatus’ expertise in remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) operations and sensor integration, particularly in applications where data collection, interpretation, and real-time situational awareness are essential. The program is designed to enhance the operational readiness of allied personnel, including support for Canada and its international partners. The contract is expected to be fulfilled at gross margins consistent with the Company’s standard training services.

Volatus delivers comprehensive training through its global training division, Volatus Academy, supporting civil, defense, and government sectors. Programs include geomatics and mapping operations, search and rescue (SAR) deployment, and aircraft-specific type training for fixed-wing and multi-rotor RPAS. Volatus also offers pilot certification courses for Canada’s new RPAS Complex Operations Level 1 Certificate, recently introduced by Transport Canada as part of its updated licensing framework for operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), near people, and in complex environments.

With a hybrid delivery model that includes in-person, virtual, and e-learning options, Volatus Academy supports workforce development and skill advancement for enterprise clients, public safety agencies, defense organizations, and educational institutions across North America and Europe.

“This contract highlights the trust placed in Volatus by our international clients and affirms the strategic value of our aerial intelligence capabilities,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “We are proud to contribute to the operational readiness of Canada and allied nations through the delivery of advanced drone and sensor training.”

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding TSXV approval of the LIFE Offering; use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering; and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

+1 833-865-2887

www.volatusaerospace.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers