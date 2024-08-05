Volatus Aerospace: Delivering Today, Building for Tomorrow – Positioned as Canada’s Leader in Sovereign Aerial Solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT, OTCQX: TAKOF, Frankfurt: ABB) today provided a corporate update, highlighting its strong financial position, expanding roster of international contracts, and alignment with Canada’s defense and industrial priorities. With disciplined execution and growing global demand for advanced aerial solutions, Volatus is demonstrating momentum today while building the foundation for long-term leadership.

Canada’s reinforced focus on NATO readiness, Arctic sovereignty, and domestic industrial capacity mirrors Volatus’ core strengths in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (“ISR”), such as border and maritime surveillance, wildfire response, and reforestation, areas where the company is already providing solutions alongside Canadian and NATO-aligned partners.

“We have entered a period of unprecedented opportunity for Canadian aerospace and defense technology, and Volatus is strategically positioned to lead,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Our strong balance sheet, regulatory readiness, and unmatched operational capabilities give us the runway to scale both in Canada and globally. We will execute with discipline, directing our capital and expertise on profitable growth, focus on converting our $600 million sales pipeline into long-term, multi-year contracts, accelerating domestic capacity, and solving real-world challenges for our clients and partners.”

Demonstrated Momentum

Strong Financial Position – Approximately $20 million of cash on the balance sheet and strong working capital provide runway to execute. The company has attracted long-term institutional support from partners including Investissement Québec (IQ) , Export Development Canada (EDC), and other Quebec-based institutions.

– Approximately $20 million of cash on the balance sheet and strong working capital provide runway to execute. The company has attracted long-term institutional support from partners including Investissement Québec (IQ) Export Development Canada (EDC), and other Quebec-based institutions. Contract Wins – Delivered approximately $5 million in ISR and public safety contracts, including deliveries to NATO partners and emergency response agencies.

– Delivered approximately $5 million in ISR and public safety contracts, including deliveries to NATO partners and emergency response agencies. Regulatory Readiness – Secured multiple regulatory approvals enabling expanded remote operations, materially increasing the company’s addressable market across defense, public safety, and industrial applications.

– Secured multiple regulatory approvals enabling expanded remote operations, materially increasing the company’s addressable market across defense, public safety, and industrial applications. Strategic Partnerships – Collaborations with various OEMS in Canada, the US and Europe expand capabilities in surveillance, heavy-lift cargo, and geospatial markets.

– Collaborations with various OEMS in Canada, the US and Europe expand capabilities in surveillance, heavy-lift cargo, and geospatial markets. Execution Capacity – The Operations Control Centre (OCC) enables Volatus to respond credibly and at scale to Canadian and international RFPs.

Positioned for Long-Term Leadership

Volatus enters its next phase with the resources, partnerships, and credibility to scale domestically and internationally, recognizing that the market for advanced aerial solutions is accelerating now, not years from today.

Aligned with National Priorities – Canada’s defense commitments and industrial capacity push directly align with Volatus’ strengths across ISR, maritime surveillance, wildfire response, and reforestation.

– Canada’s defense commitments and industrial capacity push directly align with Volatus’ strengths across ISR, maritime surveillance, wildfire response, and reforestation. Building Sovereign Capacity – Investment in design, production, and secure supply chains positions Volatus to anchor a Canadian hub for drone manufacturing and advanced aerial capabilities with export potential.

– Investment in design, production, and secure supply chains positions Volatus to anchor a Canadian hub for drone manufacturing and advanced aerial capabilities with export potential. Regulatory Tailwinds – Evolving frameworks and recent approvals are unlocking scalable remote operations and creating new channels for service expansion and long-term contracts.

– Evolving frameworks and recent approvals are unlocking scalable remote operations and creating new channels for service expansion and long-term contracts. Expanding Globally – Recent ISR, training, and heavy-lift engagements with NATO-aligned partners demonstrate credibility to pursue larger, multi-year mandates.

– Recent ISR, training, and heavy-lift engagements with NATO-aligned partners demonstrate credibility to pursue larger, multi-year mandates. Commercializing Innovation – Advancing AI-enabled software, counter-drone solutions, and RPAS platforms including the Condor XL heavy-lift program to address urgent defense and environmental applications.

– Advancing AI-enabled software, counter-drone solutions, and RPAS platforms including the Condor XL heavy-lift program to address urgent defense and environmental applications. Disciplined Growth – With a strong cash position and clear focus, Volatus is prioritizing profitable growth through solution sales, aerial services, and training while continuing to invest in future-ready technologies and evaluating potential accretive acquisition opportunities.

With the convergence of geopolitical demand, evolving regulatory frameworks, and Canada’s commitment to economic and security independence, Volatus is advancing its mission to deliver innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, cargo, and environmental applications. The Company remains committed to disciplined execution, profitable growth, and creating enduring shareholder value.

About Volatus Aerospace

With 100+ years of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Committed to efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Volatus offers a complete ecosystem of aerial solutions including remote operations, enterprise equipment sales, training, and aerial services to enhance real-world applications across industries.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information about the Shares-for-Debt Transaction, including information regarding TSXV final approval of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to TSXV final approval of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers