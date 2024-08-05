Volatus Aerospace Supports Canada’s Commitment to Strengthening Defense and NATO Alignment

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) welcomes the Government of Canada’s pledge to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP and its endorsement of NATO’s new target of defense spending to 5% by 2035. These measures signal Canada’s strengthened commitment to national sovereignty and collective allied readiness and represent a transformative moment for the Canadian defense and aerospace industry.

“Canada’s commitment to bolstering defense capability and supporting NATO modernization opens the door for greater domestic innovation and industrial participation,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace. “We support this direction and are well positioned to contribute in areas where our capabilities align, particularly in ISR, remote operations, and advanced training.”

Headquartered in Quebec, Volatus maintains operations across Canada and the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom and Europe, with active partnerships throughout allied markets. The company delivers a broad range of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) services, sensor payload integration, and workforce development through Volatus Academy. Its Operations Control Center (OCC) provides centralized, scalable command and control for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, enabling long-range, automated aerial missions for defense, surveillance, and critical infrastructure protection.

Volatus’ core capabilities are aligned with several priorities outlined in the government’s updated defense strategy, including:

ISR and persistent surveillance across Arctic, maritime, and strategic border regions.

Remote operational support for force multipliers and workforce optimization.

NATO-aligned training, including Complex Level 1 licensing, Search and Rescue, geomatics, thermography and platform-specific programs.

Enhancement of sovereign capability through Canadian-built systems and OEM partnerships open to localized manufacturing.

Volatus is actively engaging with federal agencies and allied stakeholders to identify areas where its capabilities can contribute to programs such as NORAD modernization, Arctic sovereignty, and NATO readiness. The company remains committed to supporting Canada’s defense and security priorities with scalable, responsive aerial solutions.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding TSXV approval of the LIFE Offering; use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering; and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

+1 833-865-2887

www.volatusaerospace.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers