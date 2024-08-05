Volatus Aerospace to Attend the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) ( OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 22nd to 23rd at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

Volatus CEO Glen Lynch and CFO Abhinav Singhvi will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format, and senior Maxim analysts during the event.

Keynote speakers include Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, stem cell therapy, ophthalmology, artificial intelligence, energy and mining, drones, and more.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

About Maxim Group LLC.

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

For additional Information, please contact:

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

+1-416-479-9547

[email protected]

