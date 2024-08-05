Volatus Announces Closing of Previously Announced Upsized and Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering of $5,000,000

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized and fully subscribed non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) private placement (the “LIFE Offering“). The Company issued 25,000,000 units of the Company (“Units“) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common voting share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Financing for expansion into global markets, investment into Arctic and remote operations infrastructure, inventory, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $300,000 as finder’s fees to certain persons who assisted the Company with the LIFE Offering. The LIFE Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Units issued under the LIFE Offering were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued to such purchasers are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an Offering Document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.volatusaerospace.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding TSXV approval of the LIFE Offering; use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering; and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

