Voxtur Analytics Corp. Initiates Court-Supervised Restructuring Process to Strengthen Financial Position and Support Long-Term Growth

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTC PINK: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced that the Company and certain subsidiaries and affiliates, iLOOKABOUT (US) Inc., iLOOKABOUT Inc., MTAG Paralegal Professional Corporation, Voxtur Settlement Services, LLC, Appraisers Now Ltd., Voxtur Analytics US Corp., Appraisers Now US, LLC, Blue Water Financial Technologies Holding Company, LLC, Blue Water Financial Technologies, LLC, Blue Water Financial Technologies Services, LLC, Municipal Tax Equity Consultants Inc., MTE Paralegal Professional Corporation, Commonwealth USA Settlements, LLC, Voxtur Settlement Services of Alabama, LLC, Voxtur Settlement Services of Arkansas, LLC, Voxtur Title Agency, LLC, Legend Title Company, LLC, Voxtur Technologies US Inc., Orange & Blue Holdings 3.0, LLC, Orange & Blue Holdings 4.0, LLC, Orange & Blue Holdings 5.0, LLC, Valuation Vision, Inc., Voxtur Valuation, LLC, and Clarocity, Inc. (collectively with the Company, the “Voxtur Group“), sought and obtained an order (the “Initial Order“) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court“) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA“). The Company intends to file cases under Chapter 15 of Title 11 of the United States Code seeking recognition of the CCAA proceeding within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States to restructure its financial affairs.

The Initial Order includes, among other things: (i) a stay of proceedings in favour of the Voxtur Group; (ii) approval of the DIP Loan (as described below); and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as monitor of the Voxtur Group (in such capacity, the “Monitor“).

As previously disclosed, the Company initiated a process in January 2025 to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial options available to the Company. Following such process and after careful consideration of all available alternatives, and consultation with legal and financial advisors, the directors of the Company determined that it was is in the best interests of the Company to file an application for creditor protection under the CCAA.

The CCAA filing represents a proactive step designed to provide the Company with the flexibility and protection needed to complete a restructuring plan and emerge as a stronger, better-capitalized partner to its customers and stakeholders. The stay of proceedings will allow the Voxtur Group to work with the Monitor to facilitate an orderly process to streamline operations and conduct a Court-supervised sales process aimed at achieving a going concern solution and maximizing value for all stakeholders.

The board of directors of the Company will remain in place, and management will remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company, under the general oversight of the Monitor. Voxtur’s clients should expect no changes to day-to-day operations, service levels, or data integrity. All platforms, integrations and support teams remain fully active and committed to delivering uninterrupted value. Data security and platform performance will be unaffected by the proceedings.

In order to fund the CCAA proceedings and other short-term working capital requirements, and to ensure that there is no interruption to operations, the Voxtur Group has executed an interim financing term sheet with HCP-FVY, LLC and HCP Fund V-FVY, LLC, affiliates of Hale Capital Partners (together, “Hale Capital“), as lender, pursuant to which Hale Capital has agreed to establish an interim financing loan facility in the amount of USD$2,350,000, subject to certain conditions (the “DIP Loan“).

“We remain deeply committed to our customers and partners,” said Ryan Marshall, CEO. “This process allows us to focus on what we do best – delivering clarity, speed, and confidence across the real-estate lifecycle – while positioning Voxtur for long-term success.”

It is anticipated that the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (the “TSXV“) will place the Company under delisting review and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of such review or the continued qualification for listing on the TSXV. Trading in the Company’s Common Shares on the TSXV has been subject to a cease trade order and halted since September 5, 2025, as a result of the Company failing to file its interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025. The Company expects that trading of the Common Shares will remain halted indefinitely.

For further information regarding the CCAA proceedings you can refer to the Monitor’s website at http://www.pwc.com/ca/voxtur, which will become active within the next 24 hours.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

About Hale Capital

Hale Capital partners with talented entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable corporate transformations in technology and defense markets. We serve as stewards for the ideas of extraordinary leaders as they seek to accelerate growth in special situations, spinouts, divestitures, and corporate reinventions. Hale’s roadmap to success centers on a program of transformation – financial, cultural, and operational – developed from extensive academic work and over two decades of investment expertise. This critical intellectual property helps our companies evolve, grow, and compete in an ever-shifting marketplace. To learn more, visit www.halecapital.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “will”, “continues”, “anticipates” and “intends” and variations or similar expressions which include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs including, without limitation, the date of any future court appearance or update; the Company’s plans with respect to potential restructuring transactions; and potential benefits of a restructuring transaction.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, that the stay will have the effect contemplated by the Company in providing it with additional time to consider a restructuring plan and that changes in the CCAA proceeding, the restructuring process and the Company’s ability to meet its obligations proceed on the basis anticipated by the Company or at all. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, changes in the Company proceeding or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur Contact

Ryan Marshall

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (714) 519-4741

Email: [email protected]



