Voxtur Announces Cease Trade Order and Notice of Default

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced that further to its press release of August 29, 2025, that on September 5, 2025 the applicable securities authority in Canada (i) noted the Company in default as a result of the financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 not being filed by the filing deadline and (ii) issued a ‘failure-to-file’ cease trade order (“CTO”) in accordance with the principles and guidance set out in National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The CTO prohibits all trading, whether direct or indirect, in the securities of the company in Canada, subject to certain limited exceptions for beneficial security holders who are not, and were not at the date of the CTO, insiders or control persons of the company. Such holders may sell securities acquired before the date of the CTO if the sale is made through a “foreign organized regulated market” and through a registered investment dealer in Canada, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The CTO will remain in effect until the Company files the required disclosures, and the Ontario Securities Commission revokes the order. The CTO is also expected to result in a suspension of the Company’s shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), which will continue until the CTO is revoked and all TSXV requirements are satisfied.

With respect to the Company’s OTC listing, the Company has until Oct 13, 2025, to post the financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, via OTCIQ.com to maintain the Company’s eligibility for the OTCQB. If the Company does not post the report by Oct 13, 2025, the Company will be downgraded to the OTC Pink market.

The Company also announces that it has received a Notice of Default from its lender under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Credit Facility”) for among other things, the failure to provide the financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, failure to repay the outstanding indebtedness under the Credit Facility when due, failure to maintain the required EBIDTA ratio and failure to pay interest when due. Further to the above, the Company continues to work with its financial advisor in order to provide liquidity options to its lender.

Voxtur is a proptech company. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value real estate assets, providing critical due diligence that enables market participants to effectively originate, trade, or service defaults on mortgage loans. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

